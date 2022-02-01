Author Kirk D. Mills' New Book, 'Tillman Pullen Martin Sr.', is a Memoir Serving as a Tribute to Those Who Served in World War II

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. - February 1, 2022 - (

)

Kirk D. Mills, a veteran of the United States Naval Air Reserve, has completed his new book, "Tillman Pullen Martin Sr.": a photographic memoir.

Mills shares, "Boys forced to become men. Men turned into Soldiers. Soldiers becoming heroes. Heroes return home to become husbands and fathers. Bravery in the face of insurmountable odds, doing what had never been done before. Tillman, fortunately, chronicled much of his early service time during WWII through photographs. The Soldiers captured in these photos recall the time before they experienced the terrible reality of the war. These are boys and men trying to make the best of the situation at hand. Many of these seventy-year-old photos of Soldiers have never been shared or seen by anyone other than immediate family. Many smiling faces, camaraderie, and bonds were formed that lasted lifetimes. Our family is proud to share this memoir and hope that it will be a blessing to all the other families whose husband, father, and grandfather is captured within."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kirk D. Mills' new book is a captivating look into the lives of soldiers during World War II from the eyes of one of their comrades. Having documented his time serving in photos, Tillman's collection will pull on the heartstrings of families and history buffs alike.

Readers can purchase "Tillman Pullen Martin Sr." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: