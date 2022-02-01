Nathan Abeln's New Book 'The Quest for the Key' Is A Gripping Saga About Unraveling A Great Prophecy That Could Change The Truth of Mankind

REEDSPORT, Ore. - February 1, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author, Nathan Abeln, a writer who resides in Oregon with his wife, has completed his most recent book "The Quest for the Key": an engrossing battle in a quest to unveil a prophecy and the secrets that come with it. Kaedrian attempts to go against the Cosmic Regime and embark on a mission that could save mankind from this evil's control. Trog, who also survived the Demetrius destruction, accompanies Kaedrian on his quest but this young boy unexpectedly have ties with the prophecy they're all after.

Abeln shares, "Kaedrian Barker finds himself thrown into an unexpected situation by the destruction of the space station Demetrius when he and a young man named Trog are the only two survivors of the disaster, in a galaxy where the Cosmic Regime is gaining control by force, fear, and terror. Its counterpart, the Galactic Guard, is trying to maintain peace and order. Kaedrian and the boy Trog's future will lead them all on a quest for a secret key, revealing a prophecy and unraveling a truth that could alter history and the origins of mankind. Kaedrian must enlist his friend Lowden in the Galactic Guard for help while Janos and the Cosmic Regime try to thwart the prophecy and snuff out the boy Trog, the mysterious key, and the Galactic Guard under the orders of Lord Enid. What is Trog's connection to the prophecy and to the mysterious key? Why do Lord Enid and the Cosmic Regime want to stop this quest and the boy? Where will the quest lead them all? Only time will reveal all secrets. The quest awaits!"

Published by Fulton Books, Nathan Abeln's Galactic Guard adventure weaves a tale of courage and persistence against the wrath of evil. Readers, young and old, are invited to embark on this quest and unlock the secrets within.

The author wishes to bring encouragement, not just to his family but also, to everyone to find it in them to take the leap and reach the stars in their own way, just like the way the protagonists stood up for the good.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Quest for the Key" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: