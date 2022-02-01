Susan Mesko's New Book 'Anxious Anna and the Visit' Brings an Illustrated Children's Story Carrying an Important Message About Anxiety

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - February 1, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author Susan Mesko, a first-time author with over 20-plus years' experience working with children, has completed her most recent book "Anxious Anna and the Visit": a lighthearted tale that talks about a kid named Anna, a cheerful young girl who gets nervous at times. With the news of them going to the doctor, Anna feels anxious. Luckily, she and her best friend, Matt, talk about it and, eventually, she started coming to terms with her fear.

Mesko shares, "Despite the growing cases of anxiety among children, there are numerous techniques we can teach kids to help them overcome their worries.

This book is designed in a unique way that supports children, along with their families, schools, doctors' offices, etc.

Over the course of this story, a young child displays signs of anxiety: agitation, tantrums, obsessive compulsive behaviors, belly aches, and more. The little girl, Anna, is overcome with emotional distress when she finds out she has an annual checkup at the pediatricians. However, her mom quickly reminds her how she can overcome this anxiety. Anna then teaches these techniques to us and her best friend, Matt.

Finally, a journaling page is provided to work through thoughts and feelings and deepen a sense of accomplishment."

Published by Fulton Books, Susan Mesko's narrative about an anxious little girl brings into light a child's perspective of having anxiety. It's an amazing journey of witnessing how one brave young heart stashed and then squashed away her worry bugs, inspiring others to get rid of their own worries too!

At the end of this storybook is a space for young readers to pen their fears away!

Readers who wish to experience this wondrous work can purchase "Anxious Anna and the Visit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: