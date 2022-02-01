Brielle Nolen's New Book 'Beyond the Broken Glass' is a Stirring Look Into the Heartbreaking Effects of Narcissism on the Young

NEW YORK - February 1, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author, Brielle Nolen, a native of Pennsylvania who works in the healthcare field, has completed her most recent book "Beyond the Broken Glass": a personal memoir that explores the lasting damage and effects of narcissism in a family, on a child's upbringing, and to others who struggle with abuse. This provides a starting point for those who are on their journey of inner healing.

Nolen shares, "Narcissistic personality disorder is a term widely used but highly misunderstood. Narcissism refers to excessive self-love but not of the genuine sort. These individuals have an excessive need for admiration and entitlement, which hide the low self-esteem and worth they feel within themselves and from the world. Their lack of empathy and disregard for others' feelings make them extremely toxic, and their words and actions can have devastating consequences on the people around them.

A raw memoir on the effects of living with a narcissistic mother and how that shaped the development and perceptions of her daughter, Beyond the Broken Glass spans Brielle's life as a young girl filled with self-loathing, struggling to understand and break the abuse cycle; her struggles with an eating disorder, self-harm, and a suicide attempt as a broken teenager; and her difficulties setting boundaries and navigating her own toxic relationships with men in her adult years. She was trying to desperately find the love and acceptance her mother could never give her, until finally she finds her voice and breaks free.

Beyond the Broken Glass offers inspiration and hope to anyone struggling with mental illness, toxic relationships, and narcissistic abuse due to their dysfunctional upbringing and to prove that no matter how bad the circumstances, we always have the power to break the cycle and take back the power to reclaim our lives."

Published by Fulton Books, Brielle Nolen's account of her own personal experience is an inspiring read for victims of unhealthy relationships and/or those who wish to learn building healthy relationships during adulthood.

With this first book and memoir of hers, the author hopes that readers who are on the opposite end of abuse will come to realize that they are not alone in their fight.

Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Beyond the Broken Glass" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

