Author Dale Anne Fitzgerald's New Book, 'Vanessa's Garden', is a Faith Based Tale of a Special Girl With a Vibrant Imagination

Dale Anne Fitzgerald, a talented author, has completed her new book, "Vanessa's Garden": a faith-based children's tale.

Fitzgerald shares, "Vanessa and her family lived in the small rural town that she knew all her life. The thirteen-and-a-half-year-old brown-haired girl discovered the clearing in the woods on a walk she took one day after school. Her imagination would take over as she sat on a huge rock in the middle of the peaceful clearing. Vanessa thought of herself as a princess sitting on the throne of her secret kingdom as she embraced the solace. She knew her parents and brother would discover the secret one day but never realized the heavenly legacy that the clearing held.

Vanessa knew that she changed that day and in the days to come through family, friends, picnics, school dances, destiny, and the lessons of faith. The clearing in the woods was not just a place of solace, secrets, and smiles; it truly became Vanessa's Garden."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dale Anne Fitzgerald's new book will inspire young ones to use their imagination paired with their faith to take them to places they can only discover through God's grace.

Readers can purchase "Vanessa's Garden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

