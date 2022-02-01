Norman H. Fulton's New Book 'Gaps and Bridges' is an Insightful Book That Examines the Huge Gap in Education Between the City of New York and the Northern Suburbs

NEW YORK - February 1, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author, Norman H. Fulton, a deacon in the Episcopal Church, a founder of the Brieant Youth Alliance in Ossining, New York; has completed his most recent book "Gaps and Bridges": a potent piece that narrates the alarming discrimination against the kids who are living in the depressed parts of the country. The stories compiled in this book are real life events that the author has gathered from his years in ministry.

"Mr. Fulton grew up in two small towns, Bangall and Pine Plains, New York, and his book describes the gaps between small-town America and the inner cities. He always took for granted that every school had blackboards and all the supplies needed for an education and that people walked or rode to school on a school bus without fear. The gaps are huge, and bridges of education must be built, or we will lose an entire generation in the inner city. Mr. Fulton offers sound solutions about how to fix the educational gap. If you would like him to speak to your group you may email him directly at nhfulton@comcast.net."

Published by Fulton Books, Norman H. Fulton's book is an informative read that brings forward the saddening and infuriating situation of the kids who, in terms of education, are seemingly forgotten by the state.

It is the author's desire to amplify the voices of the unheard, especially the little children who are supposed to be the hope of the future.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Gaps and Bridges" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

