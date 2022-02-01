Norman H. Fulton's New Book 'Gaps and Bridges' is an Insightful Book That Examines the Huge Gap in Education Between the City of New York and the Northern Suburbs

Fulton Books author, Norman H. Fulton, a deacon in the Episcopal Church, a founder of the Brieant Youth Alliance in Ossining, New York; has completed his most recent book "Gaps and Bridges": a potent piece that narrates the alarming discrimination against the kids who are living in the depressed parts of the country. The stories compiled in this book are real life events that the author has gathered from his years in ministry.
"Mr. Fulton grew up in two small towns, Bangall and Pine Plains, New York, and his book describes the gaps between small-town America and the inner cities. He always took for granted that every school had blackboards and all the supplies needed for an education and that people walked or rode to school on a school bus without fear. The gaps are huge, and bridges of education must be built, or we will lose an entire generation in the inner city. Mr. Fulton offers sound solutions about how to fix the educational gap. If you would like him to speak to your group you may email him directly at nhfulton@comcast.net."
Published by Fulton Books, Norman H. Fulton's book is an informative read that brings forward the saddening and infuriating situation of the kids who, in terms of education, are seemingly forgotten by the state.
It is the author's desire to amplify the voices of the unheard, especially the little children who are supposed to be the hope of the future.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Gaps and Bridges" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.