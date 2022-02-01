Author Shirley Jones' New Book, 'A Lost Girl Named Amber' is a Faith Based Tale of a Girl Who Lost Her Way Until She Reconnected With Jesus

NEW YORK - February 1, 2022 - (

)

Shirley Jones, a proud mother of three who found success despite a learning disability, has completed her new book, "A Lost Girl Named Amber": a faith-based novel.

Jones shares, "Amber is like the new Eve. She is a woman who is struggling to find love and purpose in her life. But her true love is in Jesus Christ, and her true purpose is in Jesus Christ. Once she receives him, peace, joy, and everlasting love are hers forever."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shirley Jones' new book will inspire and encourage readers who relate to Amber's struggles to look to their faith for direction and purpose.

Readers can purchase "A Lost Girl Named Amber" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

