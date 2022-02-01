Author Lala M. Knight's New Book, 'Kind Kizzie' is an Endearing Tale of a Little Girl Who is Selflessly Kind to Everyone She Meets

JACKSON, Miss. - February 1, 2022 - (

Lala M. Knight, a proud wife and mother with a passion for children, has completed her new book, "Kind Kizzie": a heartwarming tale of kindness.

Knight shares, "Kind Kizzie takes you through a day's journey of a beautiful little girl who has a powerful message of love and kindness. Through her eyes, everyone around her learns how easy it is to simply be kind to one another. Kizzie firmly believes in her heart that, if everyone would be just a little nicer to the next person, the world would be a better place."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lala M. Knight's new book teaches children that they lose nothing by being kind to others and that they should gladly spread kindness like confetti!

Readers can purchase "Kind Kizzie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

