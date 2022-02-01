Dr. Charles R. Frazier's Book, 'Crossing the Great Divide: Walking With God Through Nature', is an Inspiring, Faith-Based Tale of a Man Who Rebuilt Himself Through Faith

Dr. Charles R. Frazier, a proud husband and father who celebrated a successful and lengthy career in education, has completed his new book, "Crossing the Great Divide: Walking with God Through Nature": an inspiring tale of spiritual uplifting.
Frazier shares, "Walking in the path of darkness, I never looked up to see God's light. I had put God on the shelf. I was making my way in life. I was gaining notoriety and recognition for my accomplishments. My pride, arrogance, and selfishness were shining in my fleshly success. I was rolling and life was rocking, until one day, God placed a boulder in my path I could not move. In the blink of an eye, I lost my career, and my marriage was coming to an end. My Heavenly Father had stopped my fleshly ways to show me the deep darkness of my soul. He would take the pieces of clay from my brokenness, place me back on His pottery wheel, remold me with His loving hands, and put me through the fire to purify my soul."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Charles R. Frazier's new book encourages readers and believers through a relatable tale of woes turned to victories through a strong connection in faith. Just when it seemed everything he had was slipping through his fingers, meditation and reflection helped rejuvenate his connection to God and inspired him to rebuild his life.
Readers can purchase "Crossing the Great Divide: Walking with God Through Nature" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
