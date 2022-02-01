Zachary Mitchell's New Book 'I Got the Keys' is an Effective Guide for Investors Striving Towards Financial Success

Fulton Books author Zachary Mitchell, a writer with an engineering degree who works in the real estate market, has completed his most recent book "I Got The Keys": a brilliant manual about proper financial handling and making investments. This is an excellent way for investors, whether new or old, to gain insight and hear from firsthand experience how to make it big without losing big.
Mitchell shares, "I Got the Keys is the P90X of real estate books. It is a literal bible for investors no matter their tenure. As a Southwest Atlanta (SWAT) native that started with nothing and built a real estate empire from scratch, this book will help anyone gain insight into how I took low-risk/low-money investments and turned it into a fortune. First-time home buyers to seasoned investors have plenty to gain from reading my book. The ultimate goal of this book is to educate people who are aspiring to become millionaires in the next five to ten years."
Published by Fulton Books, Zachary Mitchell's book is an educational read that concocts the right recipe for investors who wants to achieve financial success. With the author's own experience, he is able to provide efficient ways that guarantee success and stability for people from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "I Got The Keys" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble. Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
