John G. Pisarcik's New Book, 'James is My Name: The Sequel', is a Page-Turning Fictional Tale Exposing the Scandalous Deeds of the Vatican Church

DOVER, Del. - February 1, 2022 - (

)

John G. Pisarcik, a multi-degree holder including a doctorate in theology, an ordained minister who has given talks nationally and internationally, has completed his new book, "James Is My Name: The Sequel": a thrilling exposition unfolding the activities that could threaten the holiness of the Roman Catholic Church. This is the second part of the series where the protagonist comes face to face with the hypocrisy, conspiracies, and betrayals orchestrated by some of the powerful people within the Vatican's central government.

Pisarcik shares, "The Roman Catholic Church had gone through a complete upheaval under the Pontificate of James.

"It was no longer the largest Christian body. Many dioceses had broken off all relations with Rome due to the historic changes Pope James brought about.

"Many good men and women lost their lives during the sixteen years of his reign. His final moves as Supreme Pontiff would seal his fate.

"The question facing the College of Cardinals was who should replace this man that almost destroyed the church. Would the next Pope continue or reverse the policies of James?

"The world and the Roman Catholic Church were not prepared for the person elected to sit on the Chair of Peter. A new face for a new time. The world press/TV headlines read the next day: 'UNBELIEVABLE'."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John G. Pisarcik's new book is a gripping read that centers on a man as he deals with the malfeasance brewing under the holy church. This is his fight for truth and justice.

Witness how this great servant of God is willing to return the church to its benevolence state, even if it would threaten his life again and again.

Readers can purchase "James Is My Name: The Sequel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: