Author Eugenia Huebner's Book, 'The Message of the Flower' Brings to Light the Spiritual Correspondence of Dr. George Washington Carver and Professor Glenn Clark

Eugenia Huebner, a proud family matriarch who enjoys teaching Sunday school and designing jewelry, has completed her new book, "The Message of the Flower": a tale of strength in faith.

Huebner shares, "The Message of the Flower is an encouraging story of two men, one a black man from the south and the other a white man from the north, and the oneness they shared together because of their love for their great Creator. It is also a story about how the message of that flower came and called a people and is still calling out to people today."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eugenia Huebner's new book captivates audiences by displaying the message that though people may come from different walks of life, under the loving hands of God they are the same.

Readers can purchase "The Message of the Flower" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

