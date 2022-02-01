Author Eugenia Huebner's Book, 'The Message of the Flower' Brings to Light the Spiritual Correspondence of Dr. George Washington Carver and Professor Glenn Clark

Eugenia Huebner, a proud family matriarch who enjoys teaching Sunday school and designing jewelry, has completed her new book, "The Message of the Flower": a tale of strength in faith.
Huebner shares, "The Message of the Flower is an encouraging story of two men, one a black man from the south and the other a white man from the north, and the oneness they shared together because of their love for their great Creator. It is also a story about how the message of that flower came and called a people and is still calling out to people today."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eugenia Huebner's new book captivates audiences by displaying the message that though people may come from different walks of life, under the loving hands of God they are the same.
Readers can purchase "The Message of the Flower" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.