Dee Dee Edwards' New Book 'Murder on the Bay' Brings a Gripping Crime Novel About Tragedies and Killings One After Another

Fulton Books author Dee Dee Edwards, a Vietnam-era veteran, a songwriter, now semi-retired, has completed her most recent book "Murder on the Bay": a chilling fiction that begins with a tragic incident where people from all sides of the law are pulled in to uncover the truth behind the crimes. Filled with unprecedented twists and individuals with their own motives, will the true criminal be caught in sight?
Edwards shares, "Murder on the Bay has a start with a woman sailing, and then tragedy strikes. Private Detective Martin Payne gets hired to investigate and finds a lot of twists and turns of who could be the suspect. The state police get involved as Officer Owens takes charge of the case. Then another character comes into view, one who is doing illegal activity and is known to be a not-so-nice person. FBI Agent Penski takes over, and there is more than one case going on simultaneously. Some more twists and turns, and another tragedy happens to another person. Finally, an end is in sight, but who did the crimes?"
Published by Fulton Books, Dee Dee Edwards' riveting and well-written narrative weaves a storyline that entices readers into this mystery. As various people begin getting involved in the case, the questions just keep getting more and more complicated to decipher. Will this conclude for the good of all? Find out in Edwards' first book of a series, with the sequel "The Cryptic Case" to release this year.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Murder on the Bay" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
