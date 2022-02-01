Divorcist: The World's First Gift Registry Exclusively for Breakups



Divorcist co-founders

Eliza Cussen (left). Elizabeth Paulson (right)





GREEN BAY, Wis. - February 1, 2022 - (

)

Online gift registries are useful: people look to them to find the perfect gifts for friends and family in honor of their weddings, babies, housewarmings, and birthdays. They take the guesswork out of gift-giving for these otherwise celebratory events in loved ones' lives.

But what if there was a way to utilize the online gift registry in another way? How can people harness the power of a gift registry for loved ones going through a more difficult life event?

The answer is Divorcist.com. This February, co-founders Eliza Cussen and Elizabeth Paulson will launch an online gift registry and cash fund for people experiencing divorce and separation.

"Every 13 seconds, a couple gets divorced in the United States. Even under the best circumstances, divorce is a scary, lonely, and overwhelming stage of life. There is no free, reliable, and trusted online resource for people experiencing a breakup," says Elizabeth Paulson.

"Since most of us will experience one, we set out to make divorce, breakups, and separation a respected and dignified stage of life," says Eliza Cussen. "That mission is at the heart of Divorcist."

The website is a place for people to set up a gift registry for essential items and even more essential services and cash, but more than that: It is also a community for those going through one of the most stressful times of their lives. Personal stories are bolstered by advice from subject matter experts such as therapists, attorneys, and financial planners.

Cussen and Paulson have designed their site with the most vulnerable in mind. Enhanced security and privacy features create safety for survivors of domestic violence. "We realize that the decision to leave a partner can have deadly consequences for people experiencing domestic violence," says Cussen. "Security and anonymity were priorities for us as we built the tech."

Divorcist is already a hometown success story. Created at their kitchen counters after putting their kids to bed, Divorcist has secured impressive seed funding from local investors.



"The need for this service is so clear. People immediately understand the concept and see the business potential," said Paulson. "We're excited to build something in Green Bay that people assume is coming out of Silicon Valley."

Created by two women who know all too well what kind of support one needs while experiencing separation from a significant other, Divorcist.com is poised to become the one-stop-shop for every need of the recently uncoupled. Divorce is hard enough; getting the support and things needed to start the next chapter in one's life can — and should — be a lot less stressful.

Eliza Cussen and Elizabeth Paulson are available for interviews.

Website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Publicity Contact:

Diana Franco, diana.m.franco@gmail.com, 917-363-9916

Press Release Service by

Original Source: