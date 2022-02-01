Rebecca Russell's New Book, 'The Mighty Little Desk', is an Endearing Tale Teaching Children That There is More Than What Meets the Eye

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - February 1, 2022 - (

Rebecca Russell, proud wife and mother of four, has completed her new book, "The Mighty Little Desk": a delightful tale that shows there is more than meets the eye.

After its creation by a skilled and thoughtful craftsman, the mighty little desk embarks on an adventure through homes and offices and basements before it finally finds its place and purpose.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rebecca Russell's new book provides a lesson for young readers that sometimes the simplest looking things can be the most meaningful.

Readers can purchase "The Mighty Little Desk" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

