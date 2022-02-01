C. Leon Knore's New Book 'Wait, Unpretentious Pluckiness' Brings a Historical Account of the Natural Leadership of Benjamin Wait

Fulton Books author C. Leon Knore, a history buff and a genealogical researcher, has completed his most recent book "Wait, Unpretentious Pluckiness": a detailed look into the events surrounding the leadership of General Wait. This account will explore the contributions and impact he made across the world and during the formation of the United States, retelling his Ranger years in the French, Indian, and American Revolutionary Wars.
Knore writes, "This book concerns the astonishing events enhancing the natural leadership of General Benjamin Wait. General Wait participated as a Ranger in the French and Indian War and the American Revolutionary War. He was instrumental in delaying the British General John Burgoyne as he marched from Canada to his defeat at Saratoga, the turning point of the Revolutionary War. Between the wars, Benjamin and his brother, Joseph, became outlaws in New York, were actively involved with the Green Mountain Boys, and contributed significantly in establishing law and order on the frontier in the Vermont country. With the creation of a new country of liberty and democratic self-government, Benjamin was immersed in creating Vermont as an independent entity between neighboring states. His adventurous spirit never ceased, which finally contributed to the founding of Waitsfield, Vermont."
Published by Fulton Books, C. Leon Knore's book speaks about a resolute advocate for freedom, bringing to light a general's spirit in the reforming events in which he took part.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "Wait, Unpretentious Pluckiness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.