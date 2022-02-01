C. Leon Knore's New Book 'Wait, Unpretentious Pluckiness' Brings a Historical Account of the Natural Leadership of Benjamin Wait

GREENVILLE, Ohio - February 1, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author C. Leon Knore, a history buff and a genealogical researcher, has completed his most recent book "Wait, Unpretentious Pluckiness": a detailed look into the events surrounding the leadership of General Wait. This account will explore the contributions and impact he made across the world and during the formation of the United States, retelling his Ranger years in the French, Indian, and American Revolutionary Wars.

Knore writes, "This book concerns the astonishing events enhancing the natural leadership of General Benjamin Wait. General Wait participated as a Ranger in the French and Indian War and the American Revolutionary War. He was instrumental in delaying the British General John Burgoyne as he marched from Canada to his defeat at Saratoga, the turning point of the Revolutionary War. Between the wars, Benjamin and his brother, Joseph, became outlaws in New York, were actively involved with the Green Mountain Boys, and contributed significantly in establishing law and order on the frontier in the Vermont country. With the creation of a new country of liberty and democratic self-government, Benjamin was immersed in creating Vermont as an independent entity between neighboring states. His adventurous spirit never ceased, which finally contributed to the founding of Waitsfield, Vermont."

Published by Fulton Books, C. Leon Knore's book speaks about a resolute advocate for freedom, bringing to light a general's spirit in the reforming events in which he took part.

