Sundar Ananthasivan's New Book 'Leadership Perspectives' is a Significant Exposition Providing a Detailed Framework to Help Managers Unlock a New Level in Their Career

WAUSAU, Wis. - February 1, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author Sundar Ananthasivan, an engineering management and innovation leader who has two patents, has completed his most recent book "Leadership Perspectives": an edifying volume on the leadership styles that may aid managers who desire to widen their knowledge and skills in leadership. The strategies included in this functional piece will prepare managers for the senior roles and the responsibilities that come with it.

Ananthasivan shares, "Typical business organizations are humming with activities in various areas to develop products and service customer needs. Organizations are filled with value stream leaders, managers, directors, and vice presidents across various functions. These are individuals working at various levels and processes to achieve metrics and business targets. How does a growth-minded individual know if she or he is making a difference to the team and the business?

In this book, Sundar Ananthasivan outlines the concept of a leadership quotient matrix and identifies four stages of leadership evolution in a typical business organization. He identifies the typical tasks at each leadership stage and outlines the actions needed by the individual to evolve to the next stage. Ananthasivan explains how self-awareness, reflection, and empowerment are key elements of leadership in building strong teams and engendering trust. He emphasizes the concepts of impact and engagement as key differentiators in the leadership evolution of not only an individual growing from a subject matter expert into a more formal business leader but also for any leader who is growing from one stage to the next.

This book provides actionable techniques to assess an individual's leadership stage and help evolve it to the next level. It quantifies leadership in a business into four clear stages and guides the individual in steps for preparing for the next stage. If you are an individual seeking leadership growth in your business or a mentor trying to encourage an associate's growth or an HR partner seeking to help an associate understand self-awareness and empowerment in their leadership journey or preparing a student to understand leadership growth patterns in business, read Leadership Perspectives."

Published by Fulton Books, Sundar Ananthasivan's book is an informative resource on what true leadership actually means. It is an inviting read that contains a thorough and graspable discussion on the four stages of career development.

Sundar Ananthasivan hopes that his book will encourage individuals to begin their journey as visionary leaders.

Readers who wish to experience this comprehensive work can purchase "Leadership Perspectives" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: