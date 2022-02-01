Casing and Cementation Hardware Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2019 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:46:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global casing & cementation hardware market exhibits a lucrative growth potential of about 8% for the next five years. The growth of this market is propelled by rising concerns about safety & environment and the increasing capital expenditure



The global casing & cementation hardware market exhibits a lucrative growth potential of about 8% for the next five years. The growth of this market is propelled by rising concerns about safety & environment and the increasing capital expenditure in E&P operations being carried out across the globe. The market is further driven by factors such as increasing drilling activities. The high growth potential in emerging markets and increased use of casing & cementation hardware in shale mining provide new growth opportunities to players in the casing & cementation hardware market.

Rising number of ageing and maturing wells & increasing E&P activities for search of new fields is bound to increase the market of casing & cementation hardware, slated to be valued around $2.5 billion by 2019. North America, with its increased focus on technological innovations in the oil & gas industry, is expected to experience the highest revenue growth in the next five years.

With increasing energy demands from emerging economies and increasing drilling activities, operators are looking for advanced equipment to make the casing & cementation operations faster and safer. North America would be the largest market because of the willingness of companies in the region to take up capital intensive projects, along with the availability of technical expertise.

Onshore casing & cementation hardware, due to large number of operational onshore wells, is expected to dominate the global casing & cementation hardware market. Liner equipment is projected to have the largest market during the forecast period. Subsequently in applications, onshore casing & cementation hardware will dominate the casing & cementation hardware market from 2014 to 2019.

This report covers the global casing & cementation hardware market in major regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South & Central America, the Middle East, and Africa under major types that include liner equipment, float equipment, centralizers, wiper plugs, and others.

This report analyzes various marketing trends and establishes the most effective growth strategy in the market. It identifies market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, burning issues, and winning imperatives. Major companies such as NOV (U.S.), Antelope Oiltools (U.S.), Weatherford International Ltd. (Ireland), and Vallourec (France) have also been profiled.

Scope of the report

• On basis of region:

(North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South & Central America, and the Middle East)

• On basis of type:

(Liner equipment, float equipment, centralizers, wiper plugs, and others)

• On basis of application:

(Onshore and offshore)

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.2.1 FLOAT 14

1.2.2 WIPER PLUGS 14

1.2.3 CENTRALIZERS 14

1.2.4 LINER EQUIPMENT 15

1.3 STUDY SCOPE 15

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 15

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 15

1.5 LIMITATION 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 18

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 18

2.2 DEMAND FOR CASING & CEMENTATION HARDWARE 18

2.2.1 INCREASE IN DRILLING ACTIVITIES WORLDWIDE 18

