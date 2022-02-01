Asia-Pacific Submersible Pump Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2019 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:39:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- the Asia-Pacific submersible pumps market, which is growing in sync with increasing urbanization, industrialization, and improving irrigational practices in agriculture.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
the Asia-Pacific submersible pumps market, which is growing in sync with increasing urbanization, industrialization, and improving irrigational practices in agriculture. The market has been geographically segmented into Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The market has been further segmented as per the types of submersible pumps, such as openwell and borewell. The report also provides the volume and value information of the submersible pumps market, segmented according to its application (industrial, agriculture, and domestic) as well as industry (construction, oil & gas, water & sewage, chemical, and other industries).
This report provides a qualitative analysis of the leading players in the submersible pumps market, with a clear insight and analysis of the development strategies used and preferred by them. The report also includes a chronology of the developments with respect to contracts and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions. The market dynamics in terms of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, burning issues, and industry trends have been discussed in detail in the report. Key players such as Baker Hughes Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Schlumberger Ltd. (U.S.), Weatherford International Ltd. (Switzerland), Halliburton (U.S.), Grundfos Group (Denmark), Sulzer AG (Switzerland), KSB Group (Germany), and Walrus Pump Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) among others have been profiled in this report.
The Asia-Pacific submersible pumps market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market was dominated by China in 2013, which is expected to continue till 2019. Strong growth has been projected for the Asia-Pacific submersible pumps market in the next five years, as spending on infrastructure construction and urbanization continues to spur demand. China is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2014 to 2019, followed by India.
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
This report focuses on the Asia-Pacific submersible pumps market. The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, industry, and country.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
