Healthcare Machine to Machine (M2M) Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

M2M that is machine to machine technology is very important tool in healthcare. Medical devices can improve patient care skill and give remote diagnostics, it can alter health care in many ways such as it require little amount of BW, minimized concern for the patient and enhanced quality of care. M2M technology contains two types of technology called wired and wireless technology which join to devices of the similar type and allow communication within the same. The development of wireless networks, healthcare machine to machine communication takes place in easy way and it takes less time and power for communicating between machines. Growth of M2M trends in all over world and the use of smart phone has increase the knowledge for use of M2M technology in the healthcare world.



The healthcare M2M market is expected to be around US$ 14.60 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 22% between 2019 and 2025.

The major driving factors of healthcare M2M market are as follows:



Migration into 3G And 4G Networks

Acceptance of M2M Technology in telemetry and telematics applications

Regulatory mandate



The restraining factors of healthcare M2M market are as follows:



Need of Standardization

Incapability to control the benefits of mobility



The healthcare M2M market is segmented on the lines of its technology, industry vertical and application. Under technology segmentation it covers wired, wireless and cellular technology. The wired technology is further segmented into Ethernet and industrial Ethernet. Based on wireless technology it covers short-range, Wi-Fi, zigbee and Bluetooth. In cellular technology segmentation it covers second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G)/Long-Term Evolution (LTE). The healthcare M2M market is segmented on the lines of its industry vertical like healthcare, utilities, automotive & transportation, retail, consumer electronic and security & surveillance. Healthcare is further segmented into patient monitoring & tracking and telemedicine. Under utilities it covers smart grids and smart meters. Based on automotive & transportation it covers telematics and fleet tracking/monitoring. In retail segmentation it consists digital signage & point-of-sales and vending machine & atms. Consumer electronics covers smart Tv and smart Tv Consoles and smart appliances. Based on security & surveillance segmentation it covers commercial & residential security and remote surveillance. The healthcare M2M market is segmented on the lines of its application like patient well being, medical facilities and sports & fitness. The healthcare M2M market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for healthcare M2M and related technologies.



2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.



3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for healthcare M2M market



4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.



5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



The Healthcare M2M Market has been segmented as below:



by Technology Analysis



Wired Technologies



Ethernet



Industrial Ethernet



Wireless Technologies



Short-Range



Wi-Fi



Zigbee



Bluetooth



Cellular Technologies



Second-Generation (2G)



Third-Generation (3G)



Fourth-Generation (4G)/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)



by Industry Vertical Analysis



Healthcare



Patient Monitoring & Tracking



Telemedicine



Utilities



Smart Grids



Smart Meters



Automotive & Transportation



Telematics



Fleet Tracking/Monitoring



Retail



Digital Signage & Point-Of-Sales



Vending Machine & Atms



Consumer Electronic



Smart Tv and Smart Tv Consoles



Smart Appliances



Security & Surveillance



Commercial & Residential Security



Remote Surveillance



Others



Oil & Gas



Agriculture



By Application Analysis



Patient Well-being

Medical Facilities

Sports & Fitness

Others (Implants and Research & Education)



by Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



