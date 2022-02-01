Lab Automation Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:28:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- Laboratory automation is defined as the use of technology to streamline or substitute manual manipulation of equipment and processes. Laboratory automation offers technologies and engineering backing for state-of-the-art work flows



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Laboratory automation is defined as the use of technology to streamline or substitute manual manipulation of equipment and processes. Laboratory automation offers technologies and engineering backing for state-of-the-art work flows in research, quality assurance, and diagnostics labs. Lab automation techniques are broadly finding applications in a majority of lab procedures - from simple capping and decapping of sample bottles to high throughput screening of test samples.

The global market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2012 and is poised to reach $4.2 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The growth of the market is driven by miniaturization of the process, leading to reduction in overall costs, higher reproducibility and accuracy, increasing investments in biotechnology, large lab personnel demand and supply gap, and reduction in sample contamination risk. It is expected that the market will offer opportunities for lab automation solutions manufacturers with the introduction and adoption of upcoming technologies such as digital dispensing, semantic technology and merger of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) technology with the systems.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59280

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Lab Automation Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

However, factors such as indefinite data interchange standards, economic slowdown, and lack of technology planning are hindering the growth of the market. To deal with the varying demand, vendors of lab automation equipment offer a range of products and services. However, configuring components that permits maximum flexibility is a challenge.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the market, followed by Europe, in 2012. However, Asian, Pacific and Latin American countries represent emerging markets, owing to a rise in research outsourcing by pharmaceutical giants, rise in biotechnology sector investment, and growing industry demand for standardization and accreditation. The major players in the lab automation market are Tecan Group, Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), and Hamilton Robotics (U.S.).

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59280

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Lab Automation Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes and analyzes the global lab automation market on the basis of equipment and software, applications, type of automation, and end users. These markets are further divided into segments and sub-segments, to provide exhaustive value market analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.

Table Of Contents



1 Introduction (Page No. - 21)

1.1 Key Take Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology

1.5.1 Market Size

1.5.2 Market Share

1.5.3 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

1.5.4 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

1.5.5 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary (Page No. - 28)



3 Market Overview (Page No. - 31)

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Lab Automation Standards

3.2 Evolution

3.3 Market Segmentation

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Drivers

3.4.1.1 Miniaturization Of The Process Leading To Low Reagent Cost And High Productivity

3.4.1.2 Progressing Drug Discovery And Clinical Diagnostics

3.4.1.3 Higher Reproducibility And Accuracy

3.4.1.4 Large Workforce Demand And Supply Gap

3.4.1.5 Greater Productivity And Reduction In Costs

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Lab Automation Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.