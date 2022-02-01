North American Healthcare IT Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:27:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- Healthcare information technology (HCIT) has emerged as promising development to transform the paper-based healthcare system into a digitized one. HCIT also gives clinicians real-time access to patient data, and provides them



Healthcare information technology (HCIT) has emerged as promising development to transform the paper-based healthcare system into a digitized one. HCIT also gives clinicians real-time access to patient data, and provides them with support to make the best possible decisions. It streamlines processes and reduces administrative overhead. The impact of IT on healthcare in the past decade has been modest, despite the huge potential.

In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of its applications, delivery modes, and components. Based on application, the North American healthcare information technology is segmented into provider (clinical information technology and non-clinical information technology) and payer, while the market by delivery mode is further categorized as on-premises, web-based, and cloud-based. The healthcare information technology by component comprises of hardware, software, and services. The North American HCIT market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach $31.3 billion by 2017 from $21.9 billion in 2012 due to the increasing demand for clinical information technology, and administrative solutions and services.

Major factors driving the growth of the healthcare information technology market are rise in pressure to cut healthcare costs, growing demand to integrate healthcare systems, high rate of return on investment, financial support from the U.S. government, government initiatives (e-health, health connect, pay-for-performance (P4P) program, e-Health Ontario and Alberta Netcare), rise in aging population, growing demand for CPOE adoption in order to reduce medication errors, and rise in incidences of chronic disorders.

However, major constraints to the growth of the healthcare IT system are high cost of healthcare IT solutions, high maintenance and service costs, interoperability issues, shortage of healthcare IT professionals, poor standard healthcare protocols such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and unprecedented growing incidences of data breaches of patient information.

Canada is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% (2012 to 2017) respectively in the overall North America healthcare information technology market, followed by U.S (7.2%). However, U.S. accounted for the highest share - 72.6% - of the North America Healthcare IT market and is expected to reach $22.6 billion in by 2017 as compared to $15.9 billion in 2012. The factors likely to propel the Canadian market are its public funded health structure, prominent role played by Canada Health Infoway, growing pressure to cut healthcare costs, and rise in incidences of chronic diseases.

The key players in the market are Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Epic (U.S.)., Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Medical Information System, Inc. (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), NextGen Healthcare Information System, LLC (U.S.), Novarad Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands),and Hewlett-Packard (U.S.)

