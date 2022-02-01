IT-Enabled Healthcare Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:25:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- The IT-enabled healthcare market is expected to exceed more than US$ 262 Billion by 2025.



IT enabled healthcare is huge field which uses the IT for maintaining, developing, creating and designing information system in the area of healthcare. Healthcare information technology system contains new, latest and advanced technology which enhanced the healthcare system globally. In IT enabled healthcare system the organisation will communicate with each other through electronic message and exchange information or data electronically. The main advantage of this system is that it will maintain many clients with minimum cost efficiency and minimize the errors related with healthcare service. Different wireless technique are present in market includes WMAN, WWAN, WLAN and bluetooth so it increases the effectiveness of the IT enabled healthcare system



The IT-enabled healthcare market is expected to exceed more than US$ 262 Billion by 2025.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-105943



The major driving factors of IT-enabled healthcare market are as follows:



eHealth programs and government projects

Increasing frequency of chronic diseases includes cardio vascular diseases, cancer and diabetes

Improved accuracy and efficiency of IT-enabled healthcare



The restraining factors of IT-enabled healthcare market are as follows:



Data Security concern in healthcare IT Systems

Problem regarding to interoperability of various IT-enabled healthcare Solutions



The IT-enabled healthcare market is segmented on the lines of its software type, service type and end user. Under software type segmentation it covers healthcare system applications, ancillary information systems and mHealth applications. The healthcare system application is further segmented into administrative information systems, clinical information systems, electronic medical record, nursing information systems and computer aided diagnosis. Under ancillary information systems segmentation it covers pharmacy information systems and laboratory information systems. The IT-enabled healthcare market is segmented on the lines of its service type like tele-health and mhealth. Under tele-health segmentation it covers healthcare diagnostics, remote patient monitoring and healthcare education. mHealth is further segmented into solutions for patients and healthcare system strengthening solutions. Based on solutions for patients segmentation it covers information and reference services, monitoring services, diagnostic services, wellness services, treatment services and prevention services. Under healthcare system strengthening it covers emergency response services, healthcare practitioner support and healthcare surveillance. The IT-enabled healthcare market is segmented on the lines of its end user like public/private healthcare institutions, physicians, healthcare workers and individuals. The IT-enabled healthcare market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for IT-enabled healthcare and related technologies.



2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.



3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for IT-enabled healthcare



4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.



5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, IMS Health Holdings Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eHealth Technologies, E*HealthLine.Com Inc., AirStrip Technologies LP, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc., AT&T Inc. and Apple Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary,business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.



The IT-enabled Healthcare Market has been segmented as below:



By Software Type Analysis



Healthcare System Applications

Administrative Information Systems (AIS)

Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

Electronic Medical Record (EMR)

Nursing Information Systems (NIS)

Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)

Ancillary Information Systems

Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

mHealth Applications



By Service Type Analysis



Tele-health

Healthcare Diagnostics

Remote Patient Monitoring

Healthcare Education

Others (Electronic prescribing software and online support)



mHealth



Solutions for Patients

Information and Reference Services

Monitoring Services

Diagnostic Services

Wellness Services

Treatment Services

Prevention Services



Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions



Emergency Response Services

Healthcare Practitioner Support

Healthcare Surveillance



By End User Analysis



Public/Private Healthcare Institutions

Physicians

Healthcare Workers

Individuals



By Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



Reasons to Buy this Report:



1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned IT-enabled healthcare industry globally.



2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.



3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of IT-enabled healthcare industry and unit capacity data.



4) Assess your competitor's refining portfolio and its evolution.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post IT-Enabled Healthcare Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.