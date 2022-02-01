Bioinformatics Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:25:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Bioinformatics is a scientific discipline that deals with the retrieval, storage, processing, analysis, and management of biological information through computational techniques. It uses mathematics, biology, and information technology to understand



Bioinformatics is a scientific discipline that deals with the retrieval, storage, processing, analysis, and management of biological information through computational techniques. It uses mathematics, biology, and information technology to understand the biological importance of an extensive variety of data. Bioinformatics technologies are used in various pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. It is majorly used in the medical sector, driven by the increasing use of bioinformatics for the drug discovery and development process.

The global bioinformatics market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2012 and is poised to reach $7.5 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 20.9%. The growth of the bioinformatics market is driven by decrease in cost of DNA sequencing, increasing government initiatives and funding, and growing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and biomarkers development processes. It is expected that the market will offer opportunities for bioinformatics solutions manufacturers with the introduction and adoption of upcoming technologies such as nanopore sequencing and cloud computing.

However, factors such as dearth of skilled personnel to ensure proper use of bioinformatics tools and lack of integration of a wide variety of data generated through various bioinformatics platforms are hindering the growth of the market. Manufacturers of bioinformatics solutions will face further challenges with regard to industry consolidation and management of high volume data.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the bioinformatics market, followed by Europe, in 2012. However, Asian and Latin American countries represent emerging markets, owing to a rise in research outsourcing by pharmaceutical giants, increasing number of Contract Research Organizations (CROs), rise in public and private sector investment, and growing industry -academia partnerships. The major players in the bioinformatics market are Accelrys, Inc. (U.S.), Affymetrix, Inc. (U.S.), Life Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), and CLC bio. (Denmark).

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes and analyzes the global bioinformatics market on the basis of sectors, product and services, and applications. These markets are further divided into segments and sub-segments, to provide exhaustive value market analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 25



1.1 KEY TAKE-AWAYS 25

1.2 REPORT DESCRIPTION 25

1.3 MARKETS COVERED 27

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS 29

1.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 29

1.5.1 MARKET SIZE 29

1.5.2 KEY DATA POINTS FROM SECONDARY SOURCES 29

1.5.3 KEY DATA POINTS FROM PRIMARY SOURCES 30

1.5.4 ASSUMPTIONS 30



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 31



3 MARKET OVERVIEW 34



3.1 INTRODUCTION 35

3.2 EVOLUTION 37

3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION 39

