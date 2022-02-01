Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:25:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Medical image analysis software market is anticipated to exceed US$ 4.50 billion in 2025 from USD 2.2 Billion in 2015.



Medical image analysis software allows the practitioners to analyse and visualize the medical images. This analysed images further play vital role in treatment of patients. Image analysis software also provides the facility of remote accessing the analysis and data which is researched through internet. It makes it easy for healthcare professionals to monitor, diagnose and treat the disease.



The revenue of this market is anticipated to increase at CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.North America is expected to lead the market by revenue accounting with largest share worldwide. Asia Pacific will grow with highest growth rate owing to increase in demand for medical image analysis software in healthcare centers.

Rapid growth in population rate and increasing rate of chronic diseases is a major driving factor.Rising demand of medical image analysis software in all the parts of countries of APAC region is triggering the growth of the market. The imaging software needs skilled professional with good experience in the field which is restraining factor where there is scarcity of these professionals.Increasing need of imaging of critical body parts owing to potential diseases is a driving factor.



The global medical image analysis software market by software type is segmented as integrated software and standalone software. According to its image types the market is further segmented in to 2D, 3D and 4D imaging. The market is further segmented according to its modality such as tomography, ultrasound imaging, radiography imaging and combined modalities. The application segment consists of orthopedic, dental, neurology, cardiology, oncology, obstetrics and gynaecology, mammography and urology and nephrology. The end-users of this market are hospitals, diagnostics centers and research centers. The market segments in terms of geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World(ROW).



• AGFA Healthcare



• Aquilab



• Carestream Health Inc.



• Esaote S.p.A



• GE Healthcare



• Merge Healthcare Inc.



• MIM Software Inc.



• Philips Healthcare



• Siemens Healthcare



• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation



The Medical image analysis software Market has been segmented as below:



by Software Type



• Integrated Software



• Standalone Software



by Image Type



• 2D Imaging



• 3D Imaging



• 4D Imaging



By Modality



• Tomography



o Computed Tomography (CT)



? High-end Slice CT



? Mid-end Slice CT



? Low-end Slice CT



o Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)



? Closed MRI Systems



? Open MRI Systems



o Positron Emission Tomography (PET)



o Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)



• Ultrasound Imaging



o 2D Imaging Systems



o 3D/4D Imaging Systems



o Doppler Imaging



• Radiographic Imaging



• Combined Modalities



o PET/CT



o SPECT/CT



o PET/MR



by Application



• Orthopedic



• Dental



• Neurology



• Cardiology



• Oncology



• Obstetrics and Gynecology



• Mammography



• Urology and Nephrology



by End-User



• Hospitals



• Diagnostic Centers



• Research Centers



by Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Rest of the World (RoW)



