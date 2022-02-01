Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:23:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Dimethyl Ether (DME) market is expected to reach 5,867.28 kilotons by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Dimethyl ether (DME) can be used for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) blending, as a transportation and power generation fuel, and as a propellant in paints sprays, and others. Considering the pandemic scenario, the demand for DME-based LPG fuel from the automotive segment has been decreased as people were not travelling frequently.



- Over the short term, the growing demand from the LPG blending application is expected to drive the market's growth.

- Unfavorable conditions arising due to the impact of COVID-19 are expected to hinder the market's growth.

- Growing research for the use of DME as an alternative fuel is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Key Market Trends



LPG Blending Segment to Dominate the Market



Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is one of the major applications of dimethyl ether (DME), which can be blended with traditional LPG at a pre-specified ratio for many applications. DME is being blended with LPG as an alternative fuel additive for enhancing combustion and reducing hazardous emissions, along with reducing dependency on LPG. Currently, around 15-25% of DME is utilized in DME-LPG blends, with higher ratio blends being researched, as a better blend may require equipment changes for usage. Countries, like China, India, and Indonesia, are aggressively pushing for the use of DME as an alternate fuel, as these countries are highly dependent on imports for meeting their local LPG demand.



China is the first country to start using DME-blended LPG on a commercial scale. The majority of China's DME demand is from households (for LPG blended cooking gas supply). In China, 20% DME blended LPG products are used for this purpose. In October 2020, India's Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences launched a special burner unit for DME-LPG blend as a domestic cooking fuel under its "Aditi UrjaSanch" scheme. The newly designed stoves are expected to operate on 30% DME blended LPG. The country is trying to significantly increase the consumption of DME to reduce the dependence on LPG. According to Union Budget 2021, the Indian government has announced to add another 10 million LPG beneficiaries during the year 2021-22 in the scheme Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana under which cost-free LPG cooking gas connections are provided to women belonging to below poverty line (BPL) families, thus led to an increase in the demand for LPG within the country, which in-turn stimulates the demand for the studied market.



Indonesia is another Asian country that is aggressively pushing for DME blended LPG for its energy needs. From a price standpoint, DME is cheaper than LPG, which is also pushing its demand. Companies, such as Air Products and Chemicals and PT Bukit Asam, are moving forward with major projects in the country for the production of DME from coal for LPG blending applications.



Although DME blended LPG is also used in the transportation industry, where the adoption level is low. Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show a significant impact on the market in the coming years.



United States to Drive the Market Growth



The United States is the world's largest and most powerful economy, and it had a per capita income of USD 59,610 in 2018. The economy grew at a 2.0% pace during the April-June 2019 period. Furthermore, in the third quarter of 2019, the economy grew by an annualized 1.9%. There were signs that the economy maintained a moderate pace of expansion as the year ended, supported by a strong labor market. The severe COVID-19 outbreak in the country led to a downfall of economic growth, owing to a fall in consumer spending and business shutdowns. The non-residential construction sector is estimated to grow by 7.2%, with public building construction and educational building construction estimated to grow by 3.9% by 2021. Healthcare construction is also expected to grow by around 3.4%, followed by industrial construction, at 0.6%.



There are more than 70,000 commercial construction businesses in the country. In the United States, the Trump administration decided to provide USD 200 billion in the next ten years (as of February 2018) to spur a projected USD 1.5 trillion in the state and local governments and private sector investment to rebuild its infrastructure. Furthermore, in the United States, 4,392 construction projects are scheduled to start in the next 12 months, and 3,094 are in the planning phase (as of October 2019). Growth is also being witnessed in the housing repair and refurbishment activities.



DME is used for LPG blending that is in Propane autogas in the vehicles. According to the Propane Education & Research Council, there are nearly 260,000 on-road LPG vehicles with certified fuel systems in the United States. Many are used in fleet applications, such as school buses, shuttles, and police vehicles. Propane autogas is the leading alternative fuel in the United States and the third most commonly used vehicle fuel, following gasoline and diesel. More than 90% of the United States propane autogas supply is produced domestically, with an additional 7% from Canada. Almost 75% of the propane used in the United States comes from natural gas refining, and the remaining comes from petroleum during the refining process. Light-duty fleet vehicles that run on propane autogas emit fewer greenhouse gases, smog-producing hydrocarbons, and particulate emissions than gasoline-fueled light-duty vehicles. Compared with gasoline, vehicles fueled by propane autogas produce 17-25% fewer greenhouse gases, 20% less nitrogen oxide, and up to 60% less carbon monoxide. Thus, the demand for DME is expected to increase during the forecast period in the country due to the factors mentioned above



Competitive Landscape



The global dimethyl ether market is partially consolidated in nature, with the top fiver players accounting for about 40-45% of the production capacity. Additionally, there are various Chinese players in the market with notable share. Some of the key players in the market include KOREA GAS CORPORATION, Zagros Petrochemical Company, Jiutai Energy Group, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Nouryon, among others.

