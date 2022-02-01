Polyethyleneimine Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:23:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- Polyethyleneimine Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for polyethyleneimine is expected to register a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand from applications in detergents and water treatment chemicals and the growing applications in adhesives and sealants. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.



- Polyethyleneimine-nano silica composites, a low-cost and promising adsorbent for CO2 capture, are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market.

- The adhesives and sealants and cosmetics sectors are likely to be the dominant segments, in terms of demand, over the forecast period.

- Asia-Pacific dominates the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Adhesives and Sealants Segment



- Polyethyleneimine is used as coatings or laminations in the adhesive industry. The market for laminating adhesives is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in the flexible packaging industry and the increasing demand for packaged food.

- Polyethylenimine is also used as an extrusion coating primer in the adhesives industry. The extrusion coating market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 5%, which may ensure a stable demand for polyethyleneimine from the segment.

- The residential construction growth rate estimations for 2020 for major economies, such as India, China, and the United States, are 8%, 4%, and 3%, respectively. This indicates a stable demand for adhesives from the sector and, in turn, for polyethyleneimine.

- The adhesives and sealants segment is expected to dominate the polyethyleneimine market over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant market for polyethyleneimine during the forecast period, as the region dominates the market for applications, such as detergents, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, cosmetics, and paper.

- Polyethyleneimine is used as a wet strengthening agent in pulp and paper manufacturing. The growing paper and pulp industry in countries, such as China, India, and South-east Asia, may continue to act as a driver for the market studied.

- The market for water treatment chemicals in Asia-Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the consumption of water treatment chemicals is the rising ground and surface water pollution. Polyethyleneimine is used as coagulants, flocculants, and chelating agents in water treatment chemicals.

- Thus, the rising demand from the aforementioned applications is expected to drive the growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape



The polyethyleneimine market is consolidated with the presence of both international and domestic players. The major companies include Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BASF SE, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, and WUHAN BRIGHT CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Applications in Detergents and Water Treatment Chemicals

4.1.2 Growing Usage in Adhesives and Sealants Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 Market Segmentation

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Linear

5.1.2 Branched

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Detergents

5.2.2 Adhesives and Sealants

5.2.3 Water Treatment Chemicals

5.2.4 Cosmetics

5.2.5 Paper

5.2.6 Inks and Dyes

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Mexico

5.3.2.3 Canada

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East And Africa



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Gongbike New Material Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

6.4.4 SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH

6.4.5 NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD

6.4.6 Shaoxing Xingxin New Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Chemieliva Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

6.4.9 WUHAN BRIGHT CHEMICAL CO. LTD



7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends

7.1 Development of Polyethyleneimine-nano Silica Composites, a Low-Cost and Promising Adsorbent for CO2 Capture

7.2 Other Opportunities

