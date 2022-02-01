Drug Discovery Informatics Market By Workflow Analysis (Development Informatics, Discovery Informatics), By Mode Analysis (In-house Informatics, Outsourced Informatics): Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:22:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 6 Billion by 2025.
The drug discovery is the method in which new applicant medications are discovered. Drug discovery informatics is used in many fields such as in pharmacology, biotechnology and in medicine. Drug discovery involves the medicinal chemistry, screening hits and optimization of those hits to increase oral bioavailability, metabolic stability, efficacy, selectivity and affinity. With the beginning of innovative analytics and cloud based technology, it is feasible to store, process and analyze huge amount of data sets at lower price.
How Big is the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market?
The major driving factors of Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market are as follows:
• Information technology development in the field of data mining and methodical with respect to drug expansion
• Structured and unstructured data detonation
• Increasing usage of cloud based services
The restraining factors of Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market are as follows:
• Increasing chronic illness
The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is segmented on the lines of its workflow, mode, service and regional. Workflow is further segmentation into development informatics and discovery informatics. Under mode segmentation it covers in house informatics and outsourced informatics. Based on service segmentation it covers clinical trial data management, sequence analysis platforms, docking, molecular modeling and others. The drug discovery informatics market's geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.
REPORT SCOPE:
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Infosys, Certara, Charles River Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Albany Molecular Research, Selvita, DiscoverX, GVK Biosciences, ChemAxon, Novo Informatics and Jubilant Biosys. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.
The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market has been segmented as below:
By Workflow Analysis
• Development informatics
• Discovery informatics
By Mode Analysis
• In-house Informatics
• Outsourced Informatics
By Service Analysis
• Clinical Trial Data Management
• Sequence Analysis Platforms
• Docking
• Molecular Modeling
• Others
By Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
