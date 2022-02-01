Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:21:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- The next generation sequencing market is rapidly evolving with a large number of developments taking place to increase accuracy and speed, and reduce costs of sequencing. It is the fastest-growing and most lucrative segment in the genomics space



The next generation sequencing market is rapidly evolving with a large number of developments taking place to increase accuracy and speed, and reduce costs of sequencing. It is the fastest-growing and most lucrative segment in the genomics space with an estimated growth of 16.3%. The global NGS market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2012 and is poised to reach $2.7 billion by 2017. By supporting genomics research, various government bodies like NHGRI (National Human Genome Research Institute, U.S.) and Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC, U.K.) are increasing the adoption of high-throughput sequencing platforms.

The growth of the overall NGS market is driven by continuous innovations and developments in the market aimed at higher throughput, increased accuracy, and affordable costs. However, factors such as high reliability on grants and funding from the government, and decrease in capital expenditure from academic institutions are hindering the growth of the market. In addition, the interpretation of big data generated by sequencers and the subsequent storage and management of the analyzed data is still a challenge. Owing to the complexity of NGS technologies and data, standardization of the overall NGS workflow presents an unmet need. The opportunities for the growth of this market include developments in the pre-sequencing, cloud computing, and NGS bioinformatics solutions.

The NGS platforms market was dominated by Illumina in 2012, which accounted for the largest market share of 56%. Other companies with commercial platforms include Life Technologies (U.S.), 454 Roche (U.S.), and Pacific Biosciences (U.S.). The recently introduced Bench-top and NGS platforms will drive the market. Based on steps in the NGS workflow, the overall NGS market has three major segments, namely, pre-sequencing, NGS platforms and services, and NGS data analysis, storage and management.

The raw sequencing data generated by today's sequencers does not reflect on any meaningful information in itself. Also, open source tools for analyzing NGS data require adequate bioinformatics training. These factors open up huge opportunities for commercial NGS bioinformatics software, workbenches, and services, whose market is currently fragmented and has a relatively smaller size. Whole genome sequencing, targeted re-sequencing, de novo sequencing, RNA-Seq, ChIP-Seq and methyl-Seq are the major applications that use NGS data analysis tools and services. Key players like CLC bio (Denmark), Biomatters (New Zealand), Partek (U.S.), Genomatix (Germany), Knome (U.S.), and DNASTAR (U.S.) dominate this market space.

Next generation sequencing is set to revolutionize applied markets like diagnostics, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, and agriculture and animals research. Research institutes and government bodies contribute the highest to the end-user market of NGS; however, the adoption rate in hospitals will increase in the near future due to cost effectiveness, high throughput, and sensitivity.

The NGS market will witness a whole new generation of sequencing platforms based on nanapore sequencing technology and fully integrated instruments that could perform all the NGS workflow steps.

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes and analyzes the global NGS market on the basis of steps in the NGS workflow and NGS applications. These markets are further divided into segments and sub-segments, to provide exhaustive value analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.

