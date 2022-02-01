Pharmacovigilance Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:19:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global pharmacovigilance market was valued USD 8.0 billion in 2025. The revenue of this market is projected to increase at CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.



Pharmacovigilance is associated with drug safety which involves gathering, detecting, monitoring and preventing adverse reaction of drug. It mainly focuses on adverse drug reactions. The information accumulated from healthcare providers and patients plays a significant role in pharmacovigilance to transpire. The whole purpose of pharmacovigilance is to minimize the adverse effects of drugs on the patients.



Global pharmacovigilance market was valued USD 8.0 billion in 2025. The revenue of this market is projected to increase at CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.North America is the leading market for pharmacovigilance market globally with largest market 2014. Europe is a subsequent market owing to implementation of pharmacovigilance. Asia Pacific market is fastest growing market with highest CAGR accounted in 2014.

Increasing need of pharmacovigilance owing to increasing prevalence of adverse drug reaction is a major driving factor.Rise in intricacy of drug safety regulation by government is a growth factor for this market. Growing demand in paints & coating industry is one of the driving factor.



The global pharmacovigilance market according to clinical trial phase is segmented aspre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase IIIandPhase IV. The type of service provider segment consists of In-House and contract outsourcing. The market segments in terms of geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific andRest of the World(ROW).



• Quintiles Transnational Corporation



• Accenture Plc.



• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH



• Bristol-Myers Squibb



• PAREXEL International Corporation



• Janssen Research & Development LLC



• Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc.



• United BioSource Corporation



• Synowlwedge LLC



• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation



• Covance Inc.



• ICON, Plc.



The Pharmacovigilance Market has been segmented as below:



by Clinical Trial Phase



• Pre clinical



• Phase I



• Phase II



• Phase III



• Phase IV



by Type of Service Provider



• In- House



• Contract outsourcing



by Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Rest of the World (RoW)



