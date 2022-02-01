E-Prescribing Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:18:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Global E-Prescribing Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.50 billion by 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 25% in the given forecast period.



E-prescribing also called as electronic prescribing is the electronic communication of prescription from medical doctor to pharmacists using electronic communication devices. E-prescribing systems are broadly used in the preparation of entire medication records. Additionally, they also support data security checks and extraction of entire information of patient history and formulary. The global E-prescribing market is gaining toehold because of rising applications in health care and substantial support from governments around the world.



How Big is the Global E-Prescribing Market?



The Global E-Prescribing Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.50 billion by 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 25% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of Global E-Prescribing Market are as follows:



• Increasing need for improved healthcare quality.

• Minimize medication errors.

• A large number of hospitals, healthcare and medical in developing economies are rising implementing electronic health record systems (EHRs).



The restraining factors of Global E-Prescribing Market are as follows:



• High initial costs and risks associated to security and privacy of patients data.

• Insufficient IT skill and low availability of high speed broadband facilities.



The E-prescribing market is segmented on the lines of its product, component, delivery mode, usage mode, end user and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers integrated system and stand-alone system. Under component segmentation it covers software, hardware and services. Delivery mode is classified into web-based, cloud-based and licensed or on-premise mode. Based on usage mode it covers hand-held devices and PC-based. Under end user segmentation it covers hospitals and office-based physicians. The E-prescribing market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries



This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for Global E-Prescribing Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global E-Prescribing Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global E-Prescribing Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Henry Schein, Inc., Cerner Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., DrFirst, eClinicalWorks, Health Fusion, Inc., and Practice Fusion, Inc. are a few to mention. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.



The Global E-Prescribing Market has been segmented as below:



By Product Analysis



• Integrated system

• Stand-alone system



By Component Analysis



• Software

• Hardware

• Services



By Delivery mode Analysis



• Web-based

• Cloud-based

• Licensed or on-premise



By Usage Mode Analysis



• Hand-held devices

• PC-based



By End User Analysis



• Hospitals

• Office-based physicians



By Regional Analysis



• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World



Reasons to Buy this Report:



1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all Global E-Prescribing Market.

2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Global E-Prescribing Market data.

4) Assess your competitor's refining portfolio and its evolution.

