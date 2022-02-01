Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:19:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- Aptamers is an emerging market, widely considered as a rival or substitute to antibodies in the scientific industry. It is poised to grow rapidly in various application areas, including therapeutics and diagnostics.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Aptamers is an emerging market, widely considered as a rival or substitute to antibodies in the scientific industry. It is poised to grow rapidly in various application areas, including therapeutics and diagnostics. The global aptamers market is valued at $287 million in 2013 and is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2018.

Aptamers existed in parallel with antibodies for two decades, but its market potential was not utilized, even to a fraction of antibodies. However, the achievement of Macugen has given a boost to the aptamer field. The list of promising aptamers in the clinical trials pipeline estimates that these synthetic chemical antibodies will soon surpass monoclonal antibodies in therapeutics, diagnosis, and imaging. With technological merits over antibodies, the aptamers market is poised to grow at par with antibodies in the next 10-15 years.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59311

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Aptamers Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Though there are just < 60 companies (biotech and pharmaceutical) working on aptamers, there are quite a number of research groups working on diverse applications of aptamers, particularly in studying key target molecules involved in cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and against viral antigens. Hundreds of research articles have been published and a lot of patents granted and filed for this technology.

The aptamers market is analyzed both in terms of qualitative, i.e. technological and quantitative, i.e. revenue, perspectives. The technological analysis includes discussion on inherent characteristics and capabilities of aptamers over antibodies and the various applications where aptamers can find its place. The market revenue analysis includes market segmentation and the expected market position by 2018, with the projected growth rate.

The aptamers market is classified by geography, application segments and aptamer type. The application segments are further divided as therapeutics, diagnostics, biosensors, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, and research applications. The advantages of chemically modified aptamers and low production cost compared to antibodies aid the growth of the market. However, the reduced market acceptance compared to the antibodies and increased time consumption for screening using SELEX will hamper the growth of this market, to a certain extent. While aptamer technology has existed for over two decades, the challenges imposed on the development of aptamers for small molecules has resulted in very few novel aptamers that can bind to practical small molecular targets. Nevertheless, there are many opportunities for the innovative application of small molecule binding aptamers in biosensing, drug discovery, diagnostics and therapeutics.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59311

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Aptamers Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Besides a discussion on the properties of aptamers in the technological analysis, the basics on nucleic acid aptamers, peptide aptamers and the SELEX method for their synthesis are also discussed. Research applications are specifically discussed regarding aptamers use in flow cytometry, reagents and assays, mass spectrometry and western blotting. In addition, a number of therapeutic targets that are validated by basic research have been displayed under the therapeutics application segment. The complete value chain of the aptamers market is schematically represented and the significance of each stakeholder has been briefed.

Apart from the technological and market analysis, the investor climate has been assessed by tracking the complete investor network and collecting data on funds/grants and investments made towards the aptamers. Insights on current and future technological investment trends have also been discussed.

The adoption and developmental potential of the aptamers technology market has been discussed on a geographic basis, i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world, by taking select countries that are poised to have a greater market value during the forecast period.

In brief, this research report provides:



A detailed description of the global technology developments and evolving trends in the aptamers field with key prominence on research innovations, collaborative efforts, and investments for aptamers.

A close view on the aptamer based drug development for treatment of specific diseases by providing details and status of current aptamer drugs in pipeline.

An impact analysis of major drivers and restraints influencing the adoption and growth of the aptamers market during the period of 2013to 2018.

Porters five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

Market size - global market forecast for 2013-2018, including demand side analysis and strategic recommendations for technology/product developers.

Competitive landscape based on the analysis of key patents and research publications.

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the global aptamers market into geography, applications, and aptamer type. The applications market is further broken down by geography, with exhaustive revenue analysis for 2012 and 2013, as well as the forecast up to 2018.

Table Of Content



1 Introduction (Slide No- 18)

1.1 Logical Assumptions In This Study Based On Reliable Sources

1.2 Key Take-Aways

1.3 Report Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

1.5 Key Data Points From Secondary And Primary Sources



2 Executive Summary (Slide No- 25)



3 Aptamers – Technology Landscape Analysis (Slide No- 29)

3.1 Technology Overview

3.2 History & Milestones Of Aptamers

3.3 Aptamers Vs Antibodies

3.4 Aptamer Types

3.4.1 Nucleic Acid Aptamers

3.4.2 Peptide Aptamers

3.5 Aptamer Synthesis & Modifications

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Aptamers Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.