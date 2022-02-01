Extended Reality (XR) Market | Strategic Assessment By Top Players, Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:17:32 / Comserve Inc. / -- Extended Reality (XR) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Extended Reality (XR) Market is valued at USD 26.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 463.7 Billion in 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of over 62.67% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).



The market for the extended reality (XR) is being impacted by COVID-19, primarily due to multiple factors that include physical lockdowns, essential e-commerce delivery limitations, brick-and-mortar retail closures, supply chain disruptions (supplier, manufacturer, distribution, wholesale, retail), and economic impacts.​ Further, a player such as Avnet Inc. has implemented operating cost-saving restructuring plans, including plans to reduce operating costs by USD 75 million annually by the second quarter of FY 2021. Avnet expects to use cash for restructuring, integration, and other expenses. Such initiatives are made to tackle the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. ​





Extended reality (XR) is currently an emerging umbrella term that encompasses immersive technologies, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality, as well as other future realities such technologies might bring.​ The increasing demand for reducing the distance between people and richer visual content is driving market demand. According to a survey by Accenture, in 2018, 80% of the business executives believed that it is essential to leverage XR solutions to bridge physical distance during employee engagement.

Companies are also developing supporting technologies for XR platforms, which are forecast to contribute in commercializing XR technologies, globally. In January 2019, Northern Digital Inc., a global manufacturer of 3D measurement and motion tracking solutions, launched its new electromagnetic sensor-fusion tracking technology for XR platform: Atraxa. ​

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114723



Identifying a great potential in the XR domain, several companies have established their XR product lines, globally. For instance, Qualcomm has developed First Responder XR Glass that uses inertial, haptic, environmental, and health sensors, eye tracking cameras, bone conduction transducers, and other components, aimed for more intelligent and faster interaction with the environment. ​

Microsoft developed HoloLens 2, which is a handsfree mixed reality headset that is a guiding force for XR existence. It enables 3D visual training, hands-free video calling, as well as generate virtual floor or room plan map.

However, XR adoption requires ubiquitous and wireless connectivity at fiber-optic speed, which is not yet feasible in all countries. Moreover, there is a risk of misuse of personal data, since XR can measure user's feelings etc., thereby making them vulnerable to cyber theft and manipulation.





Key Market Trends



Business Engagement is Gaining Traction Owing to the Emergence of Immersive Platform





XR devices create the illusion to make people feel as if they are in an entirely new digital world. Given its enormous potential, XR technology has been increasingly applied and studied in a plethora of fields, ranging from tourism, education, retailing, gaming, and healthcare to manufacturing.

For instance, Qualcomm developed First Responder XR Glass that uses inertial, haptic, environmental, and health sensors, eye-tracking cameras, bone conduction transducers, and other components aimed for more intelligent and faster interaction with the environment. Similarly, in March 2020, XRHealth collaborated with Israel's Sheba Medical Center to offer VR telehealth services to patients exposed to COVID-19 who are quarantined at the healthcare facilities and to monitor their return home.

Due to the convergence of the real world and simulated content, it is possible for Mixed Reality (MR) environments to emerge easily. Microsoft has been at the forefront of the technology, with the company further investing in modern workspace capabilities, including Microsoft Layout and Microsoft Remote Assist, using artificial intelligence and the HoloLens. This technology allows employees to collaborate on issues remotely, by viewing manuals and screens directly from the job site with image and object recognition and detection, while working more efficiently.​

Moreover, US Government has been finding both direct and indirect ways to use these technologies to facilitate innovations and promote prosperity. Moreover, the Foreign Service Institute at the State Department has also introduced VR as an experiential learning tool in specific training. Moreover, various AR and VR training programs have also been implemented to develop local workforces and manage wastewater. Several companies in the region are deploying innovative technology into their AR/VR wearables



Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114723



North America Holds a Significant Market Share





North America is one of the prominent regions for the extended reality market. It has also been a pioneer in the adoption of innovations, which provides North America with an edge over the other regions.

In the military and defense sector, the US Military is looking at immersive technologies for training purposes. The United States will also be investing as much as USD 11 billion by 2022 into virtual, augmented and mixed reality training systems, with extended reality becoming a primary focus of military innovation.

Also, VR players present in the market ecosystem are involving themselves with cutting-edge technology products, which is further boosting the growth of this segment in recent years. For instance, in September 2020, Facebook launched Oculus Quest 2, its next generation of all-in-one virtual reality headset that starts at USD 299. The product comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB memory. Oculus Quest 2 is culminated with several years of collaboration between Qualcomm and Facebook to create one of the most advanced and immersive gaming VR experiences for consumers. ​

Similarly, in February 2020, SA Photonics, which is a California-based company, announced its PilotVision AR display's first commercial sale. The headset-mounted system that is designed specifically for commercial aviation was announced at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in August 2019. The PilotVision clips on to a set of communications headgear and give situational awareness with high brightness symbology over a vast 62-degree field of view, with almost zero peripheral obscuration. The AR display also interfaces with a standard attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) and doesn't need to be plugged into aircraft electronics, enabling installation in seconds.

Further, with the increasing usage of smart glass and head-up displays, the market for extended reality has gained traction. Smart glass is a key segment witnessing a considerable penetration of AR technologies in the region and is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape



The Extended Reality (XR) market is moderately fragmented and consists of a few players. Some of the players are currently expanding their services across the emerging market in terms of market share. However, with the advancement in the immersive technology trend across the virtual platform, new players are increasing their market presence, thereby enhancing their services as well as expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.





May 2020 - Qualcomm Technologies Inc. partnered with global operators, smartphone OEMs, and XR viewer manufacturers to deliver XR viewers to consumers and enterprises within the next year. Fifteen global operators, including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, EE, KDDI, KT, LG Uplus, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, SK Telecom, SoftBank, Telefonica, Verizon, and Vodafone, have shared plans to sample and commercialize XR viewers to provide immersive, never-before-experiences over 5G. Additionally, XR viewers can unlock a new generation of immersive experiences using 5G-enabled smartphones that provide high bandwidth and low latency, which is essential for high-quality XR.

February 2020 - Accenture opened its third Innovation Hub in India, expanding its innovation capabilities for clients. The Accenture Innovation Hub in Pune provides an immersive environment for clients to co-innovate with Accenture experts in a variety of industries and across a range of advanced technologies, including extended reality, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, blockchain, and quantum computing, among others. . The new Innovation Hub is expected to have more than 1,200 people working out of it and is expected to feature Accenture's second Nano Lab in the Asia-Pacific region.

Request For Full Report >> Extended Reality (XR) Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Extended Reality (XR) Market | Strategic Assessment By Top Players, Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis appeared first on Comserveonline.