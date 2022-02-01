Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:16:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 28.40 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.
Patient engagement solutions aid patients handle their health care information and permits for better interataction with medical panel or doctor. It also allows patients to view test results online and communicate with doctors through electronic message. Patient engagement solutions are very important part in mhealth technology. Many healthcare company have patient engagement solution as target goal such as accountable care organizations and patient centered medical home. This technology allows patient to send, receive and view there information. It also provides secure communication and message exchange between patient and provider.
The major driving factors of patient engagement solutions market are as follows:
Rising consumption of mobile health
Increasing status of patient engagement solutions between the aging peoples.
Initiatives and government rules
Important savings by stakeholders
Increasing partnerships and associations among user and merchant
The restraining factors of patient engagement solutions market are as follows:
Need of Interoperability
Security of patient data engagement solutions
Need of infrastructural funds
The patient engagement solutions market is segmented on the lines of its component, delivery mode, end-user, application and therapeutic. The patient engagement solutions market is segmented on the lines of its component like hardware, software and services. The software is further segmented into standalone solutions and integrated solutions. Under service segmentation it covers training and education services, consulting services and implementation services. Based on end-user market is segmented into individual users, providers and payers. The patient engagement solutions market is segmented on the lines of its applications like financial health management, health management, social and behavioral management and home health management. Under therapeutic segmentation it covers women's health, mental health, fitness and chronic diseases. The chronic diseases are further segmented into obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The patient engagement solutions market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.
This report provides:
1) An overview of the global market for patient engagement solutions and related technologies.
2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.
3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for patient engagement solutions
4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.
5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.
REPORT SCOPE:
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Phytel, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Aetna, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Orion Health, Medecision, Inc., Emmi Solutions LLC, Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation and Getwellnetwork, Inc.. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.
The patient engagement solutions Market has been segmented as below:
By Component Analysis
Hardware
Software
Standalone Solutions
Integrated Solutions
Services
Consulting Services
Implementation Services
Training and Education Services
Other Services (Post-sale & Maintenance, Advertising, and Enrolment)
By Delivery Mode Analysis
Web-based
Cloud-based
On-premise
By End-user Analysis
Providers
Payers
Individual Users
Others (Employer Groups, Government Bodies, and Pharmaceutical Companies)
By Application Analysis
Health Management
Social and Behavioral Management
Home Health Management
Financial Health Management
By Therapeutic Analysis
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Cardiovascular Disease
Obesity (Weight Loss Management)
Other Chronic Diseases (hypertension, Atherosclerosis, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD))
Women's Health
Mental Health
Fitness
Other Therapeutic Areas (Dermatological Treatment, Sleep Monitoring, and Emergency Response (Vital Tracking))
By Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.