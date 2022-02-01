Laboratory Information System/LIS Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:17:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Laboratory Information Systems Market is anticipated to surpass more than US$ 2.50 billion by 2025. The market will grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.5% in the following period.
A laboratory information system is software that successfully handles samples and related information to progress lab effectively. This software stores, handle and develop information which is collected from all medical methods and tests. Laboratory information system generates correct, accurate and faster result. It create information from ordering manage simpler to store and review over time to provide labs to estimate and develop operational effectively. Laboratory information system creates correct and faster result which is used by physicians and lab technicians.
The Laboratory Information Systems Market is anticipated to surpass more than US$ 2.50 billion by 2025. The market will grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.5% in the following period. North America is a leading market owing to implementation of laboratory information system.
Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-105956
The major driving factors of laboratory information system market are as follows:
o Development in molecular diagnostics.
o Increasing requirement in integrated healthcare
o Increasing motivation in central government.
o Rising old age population.
The Restraints factors of laboratory information system market are as follows:
o Price of laboratory information systems is high.
o High cost of protection and repair the Laboratory information system.
o Requirement of skilled healthcare information technology experts.
The laboratory information system market is segmented on the lines of its component, delivery mode and end user.The laboratory information system market is segmented on the lines of its product like standalone laboratory information system and integrated laboratory information system. Under end user segmentation it covered clinical diagnostic, laboratories, anatomic laboratories, pathological laboratories, blood banks and molecular diagnostic laboratories. The laboratory information system market is segmented on the lines of its delivery mode on-premise, remotely-hosted and cloud-based delivery mode. The component used for laboratory information system is segmented into software and services component.The laboratory information system market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.
This report provides:
1) An overview of the global market for laboratory information system
and related technologies.
2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.
3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for laboratory information system
4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.
5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.
REPORT SCOPE:
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of laboratory information system with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.
Key players profiled in the report include:
• Sunquest Information Systems
• Cerner Corporation
• SSC Soft Computer
• CompuGroup Medical AG
• McKesson Corporation
• Epic Systems Corporation
• Medical Information Technology
• Orchard Software Corporation
• Computer Programs and Systems
• Merge Healthcare
Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.
The Laboratory information system Market has been segmented as below:
by Product Segment Analysis
Standalone LIS
Integrated LIS
by End-user Analysis
Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
Anatomic and Pathological Laboratories
Blood Banks
Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories
by Component Analysis
Software
Services
by Delivery mode Analysis
On-premise
Remotely-hosted
Cloud-based
by Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Reasons to Buy this Report:
1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned laboratory information system industry globally.
2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.
3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of laboratory information system industry and unit capacity data.
4) Assess your competitor's refining portfolio and its evolution.
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Laboratory Information System/LIS Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.