Laboratory Information System/LIS Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

A laboratory information system is software that successfully handles samples and related information to progress lab effectively. This software stores, handle and develop information which is collected from all medical methods and tests. Laboratory information system generates correct, accurate and faster result. It create information from ordering manage simpler to store and review over time to provide labs to estimate and develop operational effectively. Laboratory information system creates correct and faster result which is used by physicians and lab technicians.



The Laboratory Information Systems Market is anticipated to surpass more than US$ 2.50 billion by 2025. The market will grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.5% in the following period. North America is a leading market owing to implementation of laboratory information system.

The major driving factors of laboratory information system market are as follows:



o Development in molecular diagnostics.



o Increasing requirement in integrated healthcare



o Increasing motivation in central government.



o Rising old age population.



The Restraints factors of laboratory information system market are as follows:



o Price of laboratory information systems is high.



o High cost of protection and repair the Laboratory information system.



o Requirement of skilled healthcare information technology experts.



The laboratory information system market is segmented on the lines of its component, delivery mode and end user.The laboratory information system market is segmented on the lines of its product like standalone laboratory information system and integrated laboratory information system. Under end user segmentation it covered clinical diagnostic, laboratories, anatomic laboratories, pathological laboratories, blood banks and molecular diagnostic laboratories. The laboratory information system market is segmented on the lines of its delivery mode on-premise, remotely-hosted and cloud-based delivery mode. The component used for laboratory information system is segmented into software and services component.The laboratory information system market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.



This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for laboratory information system



and related technologies.



2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.



3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for laboratory information system



4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.



5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.



REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of laboratory information system with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.



Key players profiled in the report include:



• Sunquest Information Systems



• Cerner Corporation



• SSC Soft Computer



• CompuGroup Medical AG



• McKesson Corporation



• Epic Systems Corporation



• Medical Information Technology



• Orchard Software Corporation



• Computer Programs and Systems



• Merge Healthcare



Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.



The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.



The Laboratory information system Market has been segmented as below:



by Product Segment Analysis



Standalone LIS



Integrated LIS



by End-user Analysis



Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories



Anatomic and Pathological Laboratories



Blood Banks



Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories





by Component Analysis



Software



Services



by Delivery mode Analysis



On-premise



Remotely-hosted



Cloud-based



by Regional Analysis



North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World



