Impact Resistant Glass Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:17:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- Impact Resistant Glass Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for impact-resistant glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% globally during the forecast period.



Increasing demand from the automotive industry and growing applications in the building and infrastructure sector for maximum safety and protection purposes is driving the market growth.



The high cost of production and limited sources for interlayers are expected to hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from Construction and Infrastructure Industry



- Impact resistant glass is being increasingly used in building structures for maximum protection and safety for humans. Impact-resistant glass majorly finds its application in office buildings, hotels, shopping malls, public walkways, hospitals, museums, airport terminals, residences, and apartment building and noise control applications.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113673



- High-security places such as banks, embassies, and defence buildings, etc., use high impact resistant glass for security and maximum protection reasons to humans.

- Impact resistant glass is being also used near coastal areas to protect people from hurricanes and tornadoes as they produce intense winds and atmospheric pressures. It finds its application in doors, windows, screens, and shutters. It also reduces exterior noise and helps in blocking over 99% harmful UV rays.

- The rising demand for top priority security, growing need for protecting government and people's assets, increasing technology in glass for protection from environmental disasters.

- Favorable construction trends in developing regions are driving the demand for infrastructure expansions. These factors are expected to drive the market for impact resistant glass through the years to come.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed construction sector in China and Singapore, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to advance the automotive sector through the years.

- The growing demand for impact resistant glass for automotive applications in windscreens for maximum safety and protection. This glass helps passengers during accidents in a better way and also sustains manual attacks on official vehicles.

- According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore, the Singapore construction industry has witnessed 2.5 % of growth in recent years. This is due to the increment of residential and commercial buildings in the country in recent years.

- According to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles, automobile production has witnessed decent growth in the Asia-Pacific region since the past five years. This is also considered one of the reasons for an increase in the demand for impact-resistant glass in automobiles.

- Adoption of impact resistant glass in advanced construction activities and continuous growth in automotive security is expected to drive the market for impact resistant glass through the years to come.



Competitive Landscape



The global impact resistant glass market is fragmented in nature with many players competing in the market. Some of the major companies are Saint-Gobain, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), Guardian Industries and Fuyao Glass Industry Group, among others.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113673

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Applications for Building and Infrastructure

4.1.2 Growing Demand from Automotive Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Production

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Interlayer

5.1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

5.1.2 Ionoplast Polymer

5.1.3 Polyvinyl Butyral(PVB)

5.1.4 Other Interlayers

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.3 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asahi Glass Co., Ltd

6.4.2 Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG)

6.4.3 Saint-Gobain

6.4.4 Guardian Industries

6.4.5 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp

6.4.6 Sisecam Group

6.4.7 CGS Holding Co., Ltd

6.4.8 Fuyao Glass Industry Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for Saftey and Security

7.2 Other Opportunities

Request For Full Report >> Impact Resistant Glass Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Impact Resistant Glass Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis appeared first on Comserveonline.