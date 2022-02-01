mHealth Services (Prevention, Monitoring, Diagnostic, Treatment, Information and reference, Wellness, and Healthcare strengthening services) Market: Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:14:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- The mHealth services market is expected to exceed more than US$ 210.0 Billion by 2025 from USD 21.17 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 33% in given Forecast period.



mHealth services are preferably located to maintain a patient centered approach to health care. mHealth also called as mobile health is the sub segment of eHealth which uses the ICT that is information and communication technology includes mobile phones, computers, tablet computers and more used for health service. mHealth service contains different mobile devices which having healthcare information, clinical information and community information which deliver these information to patients, researchers, practitioners and monitor real time vital signs of patients. mHealth service give advice and information anywhere and anytime. Monitoring blood pressure, monitoring blood glucose, tracking body weight and tracking exercise are some example of mHealth services. Rising of 3G and 4G technology, the use of mHealth service for doctors and patients becomes easier. It provides two parties to clasp video calls and making the communication friendlier and closely.



The mHealth services market is expected to exceed more than US$ 210.0 Billion by 2025 from USD 21.17 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 33% in given Forecast period.

The major driving factors of mHealth services market are as follows:



Rising use of Mobile Phones, Tablets, Smart phones other Mobile Platforms

Growing consumption of mHealth App and Connected Devices in the organization of Chronic Diseases

Robust Access of 3g and 4g Networks to Supply Continuous Healthcare Services

Increasing Focus on Patient Centric Health care Delivery



The restraining factors of mHealth services market are as follows:



Opposition from Conventional Health care Providers

Require Data Security Increasing Concerns Regarding Health care Fraud And Data Theft

Lack of Regulations And Standards resultant in Low Interoperability of results

Complexity in Judgment mHealth Apps on Android Or Apple Stores and Low Guidance From Physicians in Selecting Apps





The mHealth services market is segmented on the lines of its product, applications and service. The mHealth services market is segmented on the lines of its product like connected medical devices includes blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, multiparameter trackers, ECG monitors, pulse oximeters, peak flow meters, neurological monitoring devices, sleep apnea monitors, coagulation monitors, digital skin sensors, pregnancy, and women's health monitors. Under application segmentation it covers healthcare applications market, by activity and medical applications market for professionals. The covers healthcare applications market, by activity is further segmented into chronic care management, general healthcare and fitness apps, women's health, medication management and personal health record (PHR). The chronic care management further contains mental health and behavioral disorders, blood pressure and ECG management, diabetes management and cancer management. The general healthcare includes health tracking tools, weight loss and fitness & nutrition. Under women's health segmentation it covers pregnancy, fertility and breastfeeding. Medical applications market for professionals' segmentation covers medical reference, continuing medical education (CME), diagnostic tools and alert and awareness. The mHealth services market is segmented on the lines of its service like remote monitoring, diagnosis and consultation, treatment fitness and wellness, prevention and healthcare system strengthening services. The mHealth services market is geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.





This report provides:



1) An overview of the global market for mHealth services and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for mHealth services

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.





REPORT SCOPE:



The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.





The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Mobisante, Inc. (U.S.), AirStrip Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), ArisGlobal LLC (U.S.), AliveCor, Inc. (U.S.), LifeWatch AG (Switzerland), Nike Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Jawbone (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Withings (France), BioTelemetry Inc. (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), AgaMatrix, Inc. (U.S.), iHealth Lab, Inc. (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Diversinet (Canada), and Cisco, Inc. (U.S.). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary,business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.





The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry's most influential players.





The mHealth services Market has been segmented as below:





by Product Segment Analysis



Connected Medical Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Meters

Multiparameter Trackers

ECG Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Peak Flow Meters

Neurological Monitoring Devices

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Others (Coagulation Monitors, Digital Skin Sensors, Pregnancy, and Women's Health Monitors)





by Application Analysis



Healthcare Applications Market, by Activity

Chronic Care Management

Mental Health and Behavioral Disorders

Blood Pressure and ECG Management

Diabetes Management

Cancer Management

Others (COPD, Asthma, Kidney Disorders, and Infectious Diseases)

General Healthcare and Fitness Apps

Health Tracking Tools

Weight Loss

Fitness & Nutrition

Women's Health

Pregnancy

Fertility

Breastfeeding

Others (Complete Day Activity Tracker and Sleep & Stress Levels Monitoring Apps)

Medication Management

Personal Health Record (PHR)

Others (Sleep Monitoring, Dermatological Treatment, and Emergency Response (Vital Tracking)





Medical Applications Market for Professionals



Medical Reference

Continuing Medical Education (CME)

Diagnostic Tools

Alert and Awareness





by Service Analysis



Remote Monitoring

Diagnosis and Consultation

Treatment

Fitness and Wellness

Prevention

Healthcare System Strengthening Services



by Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



Reasons to Buy this Report:



1) Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned mHealth services industry globally.

2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of mHealth services industry and unit capacity data.

4) Assess your competitor's refining portfolio and its evolution.

