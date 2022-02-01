European Injectable Drug Delivery Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:09:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- The European injectable drug delivery technologies market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2012, and is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2012 to 2017.



The European injectable drug delivery technologies market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2012, and is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2012 to 2017. Injectable drug delivery technologies are a combination of two major segments - devices and formulations. The European injectable drug delivery formulations technologies market is the largest segment in the market. This is due to a surge of biologics and development of nanotechnologies. In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of its therapeutic applications. In the therapeutic field, hormonal disorders command the major segment due to the high demand of injectable in the treatment of diabetes.

The growth of the injectable drug delivery technologies market is primarily triggered by favorable reimbursement policies on injectable drugs and devices, technological advancements, surge of biologics in pharmaceutical markets, rising incidences of cancer and diabetes in Europe, and improving patient compliance. The evolving opportunities in this market for manufacturers include development of biosimilars in pharmaceutical markets and focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers towards emerging markets such as Spain, Russia, Denmark, Ireland and others. However, factors such as needle-stick injuries and infections and development of alternate delivery methods are restraining the growth of the market.

Germany accounted for the largest market share of the European injectable drug delivery technologies market in 2012, followed by France. While Germany is a mature market experiencing a surge in biologics and high incidence of chronic diseases, France is the fastest-growing region. This is due to high insurance coverage for injectable devices and formulations, affordability for healthcare expenses, and activities such as exhibitions and conferences hosted by France that address injectable drug delivery technologies. The other European regions of Spain, Italy and Russia show high export potential for plastic syringes and needle, rising support for generics market, and increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector. The regions of Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Ukraine provide benefits such as favorable environment for research and development, growth in diabetic expenditures, and favorable reimbursement policies for injectable devices.

The key players in this market are Becton Dickinson & Co. (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), Eli Lily & Co. (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Sanofi (France), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.), Haselmeier GmbH (Germany), and Owen Mumford, Ltd. (U.K.).

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the European injectable drug delivery technologies market into two segments, namely, Europe injectable drug delivery devices technologies and European injectable drug delivery formulations technologies. These markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing value analysis for 2010, 2011, and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed by geography (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe (RoE)) to provide in-depth information on the European scenario.

Table Of Contents



1 Introduction (Page No. - 26)

1.1 Key Take-Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology

1.5.1 Market Size

1.5.2 Market Share

1.5.3 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

1.5.4 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

1.5.5 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary (Page No. - 34)



3 Market Overview (Page No. - 39)

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Technological Advancements

