Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2017 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

The radiation detection, monitoring and safety equipment is used to protect people and the environment from the harmful effects of radiation. The market offers a variety of radiation protection equipment and instruments; they include gas-filled detectors, semiconductor-based detectors, and scintillators, dosimeters, monitoring systems, contamination monitors and safety accessories. The global radiation detection, monitoring and safety market for nuclear power plants, homeland security defense and the manufacturing industry were valued at $312 million, $131.5 million and $83.6 million, respectively, in the year 2012.

Global renaissance in the nuclear energy industry and its applications has led to an increase in the number of nuclear power plants. The incorporation of radioactive compounds in various consumer products has also increased significantly. Increased awareness of the effects of radiation, concern for professionals working in radiation-prone environments, rising demand for radiation safety products, and technological advancements is set to drive the growth of the radiation detection, monitoring and safety market in the nuclear energy industry and manufacturing industry. Increasing nuclear threat or nuclear terrorism, especially in developed countries, and growing focus of governments on developing internal security infrastructure are key factors likely to propel the growth of the radiation detection, monitoring and safety market for homeland security and defense in the coming years.

The global radiation detection, monitoring and safety market for all the three industries was dominated by North America, which will continue to lead in the years to come owing to technological advancements, presence of giant market players, and government support in the form of financial backup and favorable regulatory framework. The key players in the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market are Canberra Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Landauer, Inc. (U.S.), Mirion Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Ametek, Inc. (U.S.)., among others.

This research report encompasses the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market for nuclear power plants, manufacturing, and defense and homeland security. Each industry is further sub-segmented on the basis of composition and products. An exhaustive value analysis for all these markets is provided for 2010, 2011, 2012, with forecast till 2017. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario. The market was dominated by North America followed by Europe, Asia & RoW in 2012.

