Freeze-Drying/ Lyophilization Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2025 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 05:00:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2025.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2025. The increasing demand for food preservation, rapid growth in contract manufacturing and lyophilization services across the world, rising demand for lyophilized products (especially for the manufacturing of new biologic drugs and injectable formulations), and the technological advancements in lyophilization methods are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, the increasing utilization of alternative drying techniques in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and failure to meet the cGMP regulatory guidelines set by regulatory bodies (resulting in recalls of lyophilized products) are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period

"The tray-style freeze dryers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019."

Based on type, the freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is classified into tray-style freeze dryers, manifold freeze dryers, and shell (rotary) freeze dryers. In 2019, the tray-style freeze dryers segment accounted for the largest share. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing demand for contract manufacturing and contract lyophilization services in the pharmaceutical industry, the growing commercialization of labile drugs, and the rising demand for freeze-dried food products. Tray-style freeze dryers are also larger than manifold and rotary freeze dryers, enabling them to dry products in bulk.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59138

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Freeze-Drying/ Lyophilization Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2025 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

"The industrial-scale lyophilization equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019."

Based on scale of operation, the freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is segmented into industrial-scale lyophilization equipment, pilot-scale lyophilization equipment, and laboratory-scale lyophilization equipment. In 2019, the industrial-scale lyophilization equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the high standard of quality provided by industrial-scale lyophilization equipment. Industrial-scale lyophilization equipment can also be customized as per process requirements.

"The food processing and packaging segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019."

Based on application, the freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is segmented into food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing, medical applications, and other applications. The food processing and packaging segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. Lyophilization is widely used as a preservation technique for food products, as it retains the nutritional value and flavor of the food. This is a major factor driving market growth. Food ingredients are also freeze-dried to increase their shelf life, which is further propelling the use of this technology in food processing.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59138

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Freeze-Drying/ Lyophilization Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2025 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

"The loading & unloading segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019"

Based on accessories, the freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is segmented into vacuum systems, loading & unloading systems, clean-in-place (CIP) systems, drying chambers, controlling & monitoring systems, freeze-drying trays & shelves, manifolds, and other accessories. In 2019, loading & unloading systems held the largest share, this segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to technological advancements in lyophilization equipment, reduced cycle times, and improved productivity and fulfillment of aseptic conditions to meet cGMP regulations.

"Asia –Pacific was the largest regional market for freeze drying / lyophilization equipment market in 2019 "

The freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. The large share of the Asia Pacific regional segment can be attributed to the rising number of investments in this region, growth in R&D expenditure, and geographic expansion of lyophilization equipment companies in this region. Moreover, the presence of major players in the lyophilization market in the APAC region and the expansion of the manufacturing units of leading pharma companies in this region is expected to boost the market growth in this region in the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in this market are GEA Group (Germany), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Tofflon Science Technology Co., Ltd. (China), IMA S.p.A. (Italy), SP Industries, Inc. (US), HOF Enterprise Group (Germany), Labconco Corporation (US), Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH (Germany), Millrock Technology, Inc. (US), and OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany).

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C-level: 25%, Director-level: 55%, and Others: 20%

• By Region - North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 10%, and the Middle East & Africa: 5%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on by type of lyophilization equipment, scale of operation, application, accessories, and region.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.

This report provides insights on:

 Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market. The report analyzes this market by type of lyophilization equipment, scale of operation, application, accessories, and region.

 Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by type of lyophilization equipment, scale of operation, application, accessories, and region.

 Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market

 Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 INTRODUCTION 24

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 24

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 25

1.2.1 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS 25

1.2.2 MARKETS COVERED 26

FIGURE 1 FREEZE DRYING/LYOPHILIZATION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION 26

1.2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 26

1.3 CURRENCY 27

TABLE 1 EXCHANGE RATES UTILIZED FOR THE CONVERSION TO USD 27

1.4 LIMITATIONS 27

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 27

1.6 SUMMARY OF CHANGES 28

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 29

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 29

FIGURE 2 RESEARCH DESIGN 29

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 30

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 31

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 31

FIGURE 3 PRIMARY SOURCES 31

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 32

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 33

FIGURE 4 BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARY INTERVIEWS: BY COMPANY TYPE,

DESIGNATION, AND REGION 33

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 34

FIGURE 5 SUPPLY-SIDE MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION: REVENUE SHARE ANALYSIS 34

FIGURE 6 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 36

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION 37

FIGURE 7 MARKET DATA TRIANGULATION METHODOLOGY 37

2.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS 38

2.5 ASSUMPTIONS FOR THE STUDY 38

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Freeze-Drying/ Lyophilization Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2025 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19) appeared first on Comserveonline.