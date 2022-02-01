MetaMelio Inc. Launches With Metaverse Fashion

Metaverse
Make Better Metaverse
MetaMelio Inc. today announced its launch of a new digital fashion marketplace on the Metaverse. MetaMelio's long-term vision is to create its own Metaverse that will allow users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications.
MetaMelio was founded by Dave Lodin, who is also the President, CEO and Chairman of Alliance Bay Funding Inc., one of the largest real estate finance corporations in Northern California. Before joining Alliance, he held positions from network engineer to data center engineer during his five-year career at Cisco Systems. He earned a master's degree from American Military University in national security/intelligence analysis studies and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Phoenix.
It will focus on building a digital fashion brand and offer marketplace on the Metaverse. Its digital fashion brand will make everything traditional fashion does - shirts, dresses, pants, hats, shoes and accessories - all in the Metaverse. Customers will purchase digital outfits and accessories for their avatars in the Metaverse.
MetaMelio's long-term vision is to create its own innovative and inspirational Metaverse that will allow users to create, experience and monetize content and applications. The company will seek partnerships with other Metaverse platforms such as Microsoft's Mesh and Meta's (Facebook) Spark AR, Horizon Home Connect, Horizon work, etc.
The company also plans to work on education and media side projects to expand the adoption of the MetaMelio ecosystem.
Visit https://metamelio.com for more information, or join the MetaMelio community below
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaMelio
Media Contact: Dave Dawar Lodin
Email: Contact@MetaMelio.com
