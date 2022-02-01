Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a Top-rated Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Centre in Canada, Announces New Program Format



Top-rated Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Centre in Canada

The Centre is announcing upgrades to its program format, with smaller groups, counsellor teams, and clinical support enhancements.





VANCOUVER, British Columbia - January 31, 2022 - (

)

Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and PTSD / trauma therapy program based in British Columbia Canada, is proud to announce enhancements to its program format effective Jan. 1, 2022. The new enhancements entail small groups, counsellor teams, and additional clinical support for more appointment opportunities for clients and enhanced focus for each client through dedicated teams and staff.

"The client-to-staff ratio and relationship is a metric that we prioritize," explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. "We are proud to announce these three enhancements so that each client has even more one-on-one and small group support during his recovery journey."

Persons who would like to learn more can visit the primary website at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/ and reach out for a private one-on-one consultation. Both clients and loved ones are encouraged to call if they are impacted by a need for drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and/or trauma or PTSD. In addition to the enhanced services being announced, interested persons can view the FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) document at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/faq/. That document answers common questions. For example, it explains the "non-12 step methodology" used by the Centre. The methodology can be compared with the more common "AA" approach, but it is secular and empowers the participant to work with the staff on his recovery. The new enhancements mean smaller staff ratios, new counsellor teams, and better clinical teams. Another question has to do with the length of treatment, which is set at a minimum of thirty days. After that, there are outpatient services that are offered as well. In-person coaching is offered across Canada with weekly support meetings.

Indeed, alumni support is a critical part of the success of the program. Persons who want to learn more about how alumni support is carried out are encouraged to read the alumni page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alumni-services-and-re-admission/. These are carried out via many regional offices in locations across Canada from Vancouver to Victoria, Calgary to Edmonton, and even Toronto. Women can note that the affiliated treatment facility for women at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/ uses the same methodologies and techniques.

ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE

Sunshine Coast Health Centre (http://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca) is a 47-bed* drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility for men, with nine separately-located private residences for women that officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. *Currently operating with 34 beds due to COVID-19

Press Release Service by

Original Source: