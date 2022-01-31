South Africa's Springbok Casino Celebrates Whalentine's Day

While others prepare to spread some love on Valentine's Day, South Africa's Springbok Casino is celebrating Whalentine's Day (February 20th) by paying tribute to the whales that inhabit South Africa's oceans. They've collected a series of articles and videos that show just how important these magical, highly evolved creatures are to our world -- and what we can do to help them survive.
Whales that live in South Africa's oceans are featured: the Southern Right Whale, Humpback, Blue, Sperm and Killer Whales.
View or download video version of this casino news story
Springbok's Whalentine's Day feature begins with a sad history lesson about how whales all over the world have become so endangered. It goes on to explain how whales are indispensable in slowing down climate change (they store an eye-popping two billion metric tons of CO2 per year!) and how reviving their numbers is key to slowing down, even repairing the damage to marine ecosystems.
Another article explains the differences between whales and dolphins and how all whales fall into two categories: those with teeth for eating fish, squid and octopus and those with baleen that feed on plankton.
Fun Facts About Whales
1. Whale milk is as thick as toothpaste due to 50% fat content.
2. Southern Right Whales have bigger testicles than any other animal: up to 500 kg.
3. Sperm Whales are the loudest mammals on the planet reaching 230 decibels.
4. All toothed whales have a “melon” forehead with fatty tissue to help vocalization.
5. Some whales use bubble nets to coral their prey.
6. The most famous fictional whale is Moby Dick.
More information on South Africa's whales can be found at https://www.springbokcasino.co.za/whalentinesday
This month Springbok players can take 25 free spins on the popular Sweet 16 slot game from Realtime Gaming.
FEBRUARY FREE SPINS
25 Free Spins on Sweet 16
Coupon Code: WHALEDAY
Available until February 28, 2022
With hundreds of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming, all played in rands, and customer service is available in either English or Afrikaans, Springbok Casino is South Africa's favourite online casino.
— WebWireID284611 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.