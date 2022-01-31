Greek Gods and Medieval Dragons Featured during Free Spins Week at Everygame Poker

This week Everygame Poker players will be joining the Greek gods at Mount Olympus and battling a Medieval dragon guarding a fabulous treasure. The casino is giving free spins on two epic slot games February 1st to 6th: Take Olympus and Take the Kingdom, both found under the Betsoft tab in the Casino Games section of the site. Players can win up to $250 with their free spins.
View or download video version of this story.
Take Olympus is a visually stunning game featuring four Olympian gods: Apollo, Aphrodite, Poseidon, and Hades. Each has their own special powers to grant Multipliers, Wilds and Free Spins. Zeus, the ruler of Mount Olympus, is an Expanding Wild and he can grant ten free spins.
Take the Kingdom is an Medieval saga with a fearsome dragon, exploding Fireballs and free spins with extra wilds. A “progressive” game, every seven spins, Fireballs that have been blown onto the reels by the Dragon suddenly explode into Wilds. A Treasure Chest Scatter can trigger 12 free spins with 6, 9, or 12 Wilds.
FREE SPINS WEEK
Available February 1-6, 2022 only
40 Free Spins on Take Olympus
Min. deposit $25
Coupon code: POSEIDON40
70 Free Spins on Take the Kingdom
Min. deposit $50
Coupon code: CASTLE70
Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section. It also hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.
