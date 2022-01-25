"The Breath of Siberia" is Olga Timofeyeva's Compilation of the Russian Region's Quiet and Stunning Artwork of Its Snowy Landscapes

These paintings immortalized Olga's childhood as she was able to capture these images vividly. Some moments are remembered and kept alive through poetry, music or memoir but the author was motivated to preserve them through canvas.
Timofeyeva's paintings are filled with nostalgic scenes of Siberia's lush and snow-filled mountainsides where villages reside, complimented with birch trees, forests, serene lakes, and especially, her love for Mother Nature and its magnificent beauty.
Art lovers will be delighted and truly appreciate the artwork this must-have collection offers.
The Breath of Siberia: 2nd Edition
Author: Olga Timofeyeva
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Publication Date: September 2021
Genre: Painting Book
Target Audience: Everyone who might have a hidden passion or talent and it is never too late to find it as I started painting at age 54 when I got admitted to a hospital.
About the Author
Olga Timofeyeva, the creator of this art book, was born in the Siberian region of the former Soviet Russia. She spent her childhood in a tiny remote village living in harsh conditions with her grandmother who was exiled there by Soviet officials.
By 1977, she and her 10 year daughter, Tatyana, had become refugees leaving Russia for the USA. Here in New York, Olga was employed as a systems analyst when, at the age of 54, she was diagnosed with cancer. While a patient at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), she attended a watercolor workshop where she held a paint brush for the first time.
Since then painting has become her passion which has helped her to restore both body and spirit. She has participated in several exhibitions in NYC.
Olga currently lives in Forest Hills, New York, with her beloved dog, Kroshka. She enjoys spending time with her three grandchildren: Ariella, David and Sasha are her inspirations
