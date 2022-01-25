Author Reynold Conger's "A Dangerous Bike Ride" is Based on the Richard Tracy Series, a Retired Detective Who is Out on a Complex Kidnapping Case

Richard Tracy, a retired detective, and a protagonist whose adult children motivated him to join them on the Texas MS 150, a bike ride to raise charity for MS research because anyone who runs marathons will have no trouble riding 150 miles in two days.
Mary Beth Austin, a former chef, gardener, and bicycle enthusiast. Riding in the MS 150, where they crossed paths and fall in love. Both want this relationship to evolve into marriage so that they can spend their golden years gardening together, but at the finish of the event, they were engulfed in an explosion. Then Richard wakes up in a hospital, but Mary Beth vanished without a trace except that the EMT who treated Richard said that a man wearing an old Marine Corps uniform took her by the hand and lead her away.
A platoon of mental patients, some escaped from lock wards, think it is still 1969. They believe they are in Laos, separated from their units. They marched east to rejoin US forces. They seek revenge for their fallen comrades and are willing to risk their lives to attack any target that comes in their way.
Read the book to find out the events that followed. An intense thriller that is an absolute page-turner that will leave fans of the genre wanting for more.
Book available at https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/a-dangerous-bike-ride-by-reynold-conger
A Dangerous Bike Ride
Author: Reynold Conger
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Publication Date: September 2021
Genre: Adventure
Target Audience: Middle-aged adults and senior citizens
About the Author
Reynold Conger is a retired scientist, engineer and teacher who now writes Christian fiction as a retirement career. He spent 32 years working in the paper industry. His work experience included, process engineering, research and development, management, environmental engineering, management and consulting. After that, he taught high school science and math for 8 years before full retirement. Of course he did not work all the time, but has been an athlete, raised a family, gardened, camped, flown an airplane and been on the airport commission of his town. As a result, he has had a life rich in experiences that he uses for the basis of his stories.
