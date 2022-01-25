New Starbucks BAYA Energy Launches in Grocery Stores Nationwide

Starbucks is entering the energy category for the first time with the introduction of Starbucks BAYATM Energy, a ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage that is crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit as well as antioxidant vitamin C for immune support* to give consumers a boost of feel-good energy. The beverages were developed through the North American Coffee Partnership (NACP), a joint venture between Starbucks and PepsiCo to create RTD coffee and energy products. Starbucks BAYA Energy is available in three delicious fruit flavors – Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit – and contains 90 calories and 160 mg of caffeine per 12 oz. can. Consumers can now find Starbucks BAYA Energy nationwide in grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores and gas stations as well as online where groceries are sold for a suggested retail price of $2.89. Beginning March 1, customers can also find Starbucks BAYA Energy at Starbucks stores in the U.S.

“We're thrilled to introduce Starbucks BAYA Energy to our customers, providing them with a refreshing, fruit-flavored boost of feel-good energy, in a way only Starbucks can deliver,” said Chanda Beppu, vice president, Channel Development Americas at Starbucks. “Over the years, we've continued to identify new and exciting ways to expand our ready-to-drink portfolio and saw an opportunity to complement our existing coffee beverage lineup with Starbucks BAYA Energy, the brand's first beverage to launch in the energy category.”

According to Mintel, energy drinks are on the rise as a great tasting, convenient and quick source of energy, and the consumer need for energy has only increased during the pandemic. With total energy drink sales up 9.2% in 2020, an increase of 37.4% from 2015, energy drinks are one of the strongest performing and consistent categories in the wider non-alcoholic beverage industry, largely due to consumer desire for functional ingredients.1

Starbucks BAYA Energy joins several new Starbucks RTD beverages that will launch later this year in local grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores and gas stations as well as online where groceries are sold.

“Starbucks has been a leader in the ready-to-drink coffee category since 1994 and we continue to focus on beverage innovation with the highest quality coffee and ingredients,” said Beppu. “This year, we're excited to provide customers with their favorite ready-to-drink Starbucks beverages in new flavors and formats, like Starbucks Cold & Crafted on Tap and the new Starbucks Frappuccino coffee drink with Oatmilk.”

Following the success of oatmilk in Starbucks stores, Starbucks is launching its first RTD products with oatmilk as the company works towards its commitment to expand plant-based menu choices around the world as part of the company's goal to reduce carbon by 50% by 2030.

Starbucks® Multi-serve Cold Brew: Dark Chocolate Oatmilk

Starbucks fan-favorite multi-serve (40 fl. oz.) Cold Brew is now available with creamy oatmilk and rich dark chocolate flavors. Available this month for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.99.

Starbucks® Frappuccino® Coffee Drink with Oatmilk

Adding to Starbucks non-dairy options in grocery is Bottled Starbucks® Frappuccino®, available in two flavors – Caramel Waffle Cookie and Dark Chocolate Brownie – these beverages offer indulgent flavor with rich and creamy oatmilk. (SRP $3.40)

Starbucks® Cold & Crafted on Tap

Building off the success of last year's launch of Starbucks Cold & Crafted, a single serve (11 fl. oz) cold brew coffee beverage with no preservatives, lower sugar and less calories than other options on shelves, Starbucks is introducing the new Starbucks® Cold & Crafted on Tap. Available later this year in two flavors– Black Unsweetened and Coffee with a Splash of Milk – just push the tap for a delicious stream of Starbucks Cold & Crafted in your cup of choice. (SRP $15 per 72 fl. oz)

Starbucks® Nitro Cold Brew Splash of Sweet Cream

Joining Starbucks line-up of canned nitro cold brew later this year is a new flavor that expertly infuses cold brew coffee with nitrogen and a splash of flavored sweet cream. (SRP $3.69)

Starbucks TripleshotTM Zero Sugar Milk Chocolate

Coffee with a delicious, creamy chocolatey taste and zero sugar. (SRP $2.92)

Starbucks® Frappuccino® Passport Series Hazelnut Tiramisu

Starbucks invites customers to taste the world by expanding the globally inspired Frappuccino® Passport Series with the new Hazelnut Tiramisu flavor. (SRP $3.40)

Starbucks and PepsiCo established the NACP in 1994 to bring premium, high-quality RTD beverages to customers across the U.S. Over the 25+ years of the partnership the NACP has grown to more than $2.8 billion in annual retail sales. The NACP remains a leader in the RTD coffee category with almost 80 percent share.2

*Vitamin C helps contribute to the normal function of the immune system

