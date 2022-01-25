The new BMW 8 Series Coupé, the new BMW 8 Series Convertible, the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé.

Fresh impetus for BMW sports cars in the luxury segment. New BMW 8 Series Coupé, new BMW 8 Series Convertible and new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé with striking design modifications to the exterior and detailed interior design enhancements. Clear emphasis on performance characteristics, stylish appearance and exclusive character combined with optimised connectivity. New BMW 8 Series heralds continuation of the brand's current model offensive in the luxury car segment. Limited edition model THE 8 X JEFF KOONS as the emotional highlight of the new edition.

With striking design modifications to the exterior and an interior that has been further developed in numerous details, premium carmaker BMW has honed the profile of its luxury sports cars. A redesigned front section makes for an exterior look that is as dynamic as it is elegant. In addition, all model variants of the new BMW 8 Series Coupé, the new BMW 8 Series Convertible and the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé come with an M sports package as standard. This means that the interior likewise conveys an even more intensely focused impression of driving pleasure. Operating convenience and connectivity are optimised by an enlarged 12.3-inch Control Display for the BMW iDrive system.

More than ever, the luxury sports cars of the BMW 8 Series embody a passion for inspiring performance and exclusive style. The BMW “Iconic Glow” kidney, which is standard on all model variants, now adds a particularly expressive accentuation to the exterior. On the inside, the BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery – now a standard feature – contributes to the luxurious ambience.

Luxury sports car in three body variants.

The new edition of the BMW 8 Series provides a particularly emotional boost for the brand's current model offensive in the luxury performance segment. There are three individual vehicle characters to choose from, each of them offering its own distinctive interpretation of this fascinating combination of sporty flair and luxury. The BMW 8 Series Coupé embodies the classic two-door body shape, so it stands firmly in the tradition of the brand's legendary sports cars, blending elegant lines with dynamic driving characteristics. The BMW 8 Series Coupé was developed in parallel with the BMW M8 GTE endurance racing car.

The BMW 8 Series Convertible combines sporting performance with the very highest level of exclusivity as well as the distinctive appeal of open-top driving pleasure. Its classic textile soft top can be opened or closed fully automatically in 15 seconds at the touch of a button.

The series is rounded off with a vehicle concept that combines typical BMW dynamic performance with a clear bonus in terms of space and long-distance suitability. As a four-door model with an exceptionally high level of seating comfort in the rear for a sports car, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé occupies an exceptional position in the luxury segment. Its outstanding performance characteristics result from the fact that it is the only model in its competitive field to have been derived directly from a two-door sports car – the BMW 8 Series Coupé.

A choice of three engines, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

There are several options when it comes to choosing an individual experience of the exclusive dynamic performance offered by a BMW 8 Series – not only in terms of the diversity of vehicle concepts but also based on drive technology. Three engines are available for each of the luxury sports cars. At the top of the model range are the BMW M850i xDrive Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 10.8 – 10.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 245 – 239 g/km according to WLTP) the BMW M850i xDrive Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 11.0 – 10.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 249 – 243 g/km according to WTLP) and the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 11.0 – 10.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 251 – 243 g/km according to WLTP). These models put the power of their 4.4-litre, 390 kW/530 hp V8 engine on the road with the help of intelligent all-wheel drive.

The 3.0 litre in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 840i xDrive Coupé models (combined fuel consumption: 8.9 – 8.6 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 204 – 195 g/km according to WLTP) and the BMW 840i xDrive Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 9.2 – 8.8 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 209 – 200 g/km according to WLTP,) and the BMW 840i xDrive Gran Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 9.3 – 8.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 211 – 199 g/km according to WLTP) transmits its drive torque to all four wheels. Alternatively, the 245 kW/333 hp engine can also be combined in the BMW 840i Coupé models (combined fuel consumption: 8.6 – 8.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 196 – 186 g/km according to WLTP,) the BMW 840i Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 8.8 – 8.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 201 – 191 g/km according to WLTP) and the BMW 840i Gran Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 8.9 – 8.4 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 203 – 191 g/km according to WLTP) with classic rear-wheel drive.

Pulling power, efficiency and superior driving pleasure characterise the drive technology in the BMW 840d xDrive Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 6.8 – 6.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 179 – 170 g/km according to WLTP) and the BMW 840d xDrive Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 7.0 – 6.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 183 – 175 g/km according to WLTP) and in the BMW 840d xDrive Gran Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 7.1 – 6.7 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 186 – 174 g/km according to WLTP). Its 3.0-litre in-line 6-cylinder diesel engine generates a maximum output of 250 kW/340 hp. The spontaneous power delivery, fuel consumption and emissions response of the turbo diesel power unit are additionally optimised by the use of 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

THE 8 X JEFF KOONS: Precision, sophistication and craftsmanship in a limited edition.

The design style and dynamic performance of the new BMW 8 Series are fascinating – not only on the road. For US artist Jeff Koons, they serve as sources of inspiration for the edition of the BMW 850i xDrive Gran Coupé he has designed, which will be presented for the first time on 17 February 2022. THE 8 X JEFF KOONS embodies precision, sophistication and craftsmanship. A multi-layer finish in eleven colours creates a highly expressive appearance. Meanwhile the interior's impressive ambience is characterised by the very finest leather and other exquisite materials, along with the rich red and blue tones of BMW M GmbH and an engraved artist's signature.

Jeff Koons and the BMW Group are linked by a partnership that dates back more than a decade. In 2010, he designed the BMW M3 GT2 Art Car that took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This new project came about to mark the 50th anniversary of the BMW Group's global commitment to culture. The limited edition is manufactured at the BMW Group plant in Dingolfing. This makes THE 8 X JEFF KOONS an exceptionally exclusive combination of art and driving pleasure in a luxury sports car by BMW.

Exterior design. Fresh accents for fascinating dynamic performance.

Strikingly designed surfaces and precisely traced lines ensure sporty elegance in the body design of the three models of the BMW 8 Series in line with the brand's current design style. Their appearance signals dynamic performance, exclusivity and progressive aesthetics. Regardless of the body shape, the BMW 8 Series stands for an unmistakable style that makes a lasting impression. Just a few weeks after the market launch of the third body variant, the entire BMW 8 Series was awarded the “Golden Steering Wheel” as the “Best-Looking Car of the Year” based on a reader survey by Auto Bild and Bild am Sonntag.

The BMW 8 Series Coupé comes over as a low-slung vehicle with an elongated silhouette and a roof line that flows elegantly into the powerful rear. A widely flared shoulder section and wide track widths signal the dynamic driving potential of the two-door model. Its roof – optionally made of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) – features a central indentation reminiscent of the double curvature known as the “double bubble” in classic racing cars.

The BMW 8 Series Convertible also features dynamic lines with its tight-fitting tension-bar soft top. The soft top lies flat in its compartment when opened. When the roof is open, the harmonious design of the exterior and interior comes into full view. The vehicle's occupants are surrounded by coherently designed surfaces that extend from the dashboard to the door sills and from the rear to the soft-top compartment.

In addition to its distinctive proportions, the exterior design of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé also features characteristically designed side sections and rear. In addition, the four-door model has a wheelbase that is 201 millimetres longer than that of the BMW 8 Series Coupé at 3 023 millimetres.

Redesigned vehicle front, M sports package as standard.

The extensively modified design of the new BMW 8 Series Coupé, the new BMW 8 Series Convertible and the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé lends even more intense emphasis to the performance character and extravagant presence of these luxury sports cars. All model variants are now equipped with an M sports package as standard. As a result, they have aerodynamically optimised body features finished in body colour in the area of the front and rear apron as well as on the side skirts. The large lower air intakes at the front are now structured by horizontal struts. The diffuser insert in the rear apron is finished in Dark Shadow metallic. The now even sportier appearance is rounded off with 19-inch M light alloy wheels in double-spoke design and fitted with mixed tyres. In addition, the standard equipment now includes an M sports brake system with callipers finished in blue.

The three particularly powerful V8 models BMW M850i xDrive Coupé, BMW M850i xDrive Convertible and BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupé likewise continue to come off the production line with M specific design features. In addition, they now feature aerodynamically optimised M exterior mirrors for the first time – in a design that was originally developed exclusively for the high-performance sports cars of the BMW M8 series. Furthermore, the airflow is guided even more precisely by a front spoiler attachment, and on the new BMW M850i xDrive Coupé also by an M rear spoiler. In addition, the standard equipment of the three top models in the range includes a particularly powerful version of the M sports brake system, the M sports differential and 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Y-spoke design with mixed tyres. These features are also included in the optional M Sports Package Pro for the 6-cylinder models of the new BMW 8 Series.

In addition, like the new M Performance Package for the 8-cylinder models, it includes the M High Gloss Shadow Line with extended features, brake callipers in black, the M Shadow Line lights with dark inserts – available for the first time – and a black M rear spoiler for the BMW 8 Series Coupé.

To mark the 50th anniversary of BMW M GmbH, all models in the new BMW 8 Series are also offered with an option that indicates a special link with traditional motor racing enthusiasm. As an option, all models of the new BMW 8 Series have the classic “BMW Motorsport” logo on the bonnet, tailgate and wheel hub covers instead of the usual BMW emblems. With its staggered semicircles in blue, purple and red, the anniversary emblem is reminiscent of the original BMW M GmbH trademark that was first used on racing cars in 1973.

BMW kidney grille with illuminated surround, new exterior paint finishes.

Adaptive LED headlights with variable light distribution, adaptive cornering lights and the anti-dazzle high-beam assistant BMW Selective Beam come as standard in these luxury sports cars. As an optional extra, the BMW laser light is offered with a particularly long high beam range. In addition, the BMW kidney grille between the headlights now adds a striking accentuation to the front of all models in the new BMW 8 Series. It comes as standard with the BMW “Iconic Glow”: the waterfall lighting for the two kidney grille elements creates a particularly extravagant expression when the new BMW 8 Series is viewed from the front. The illumination is activated as soon as the vehicle is opened and can be switched on or off manually by the driver.

In addition, the brand's signature cooling air intake features redesigned kidney bars with a distinctive U-profile. An M logo on the BMW kidney grille of the BMW M850i xDrive Coupé, BMW M850i xDrive Convertible and BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupé is a reference to membership of the BMW M model family as well as to the performance of the V8 engine installed behind the radiator grille.

There is a choice of four new exterior body finishes for the luxury sports cars. Skyscraper Grey metallic, San Remo Green metallic, M Portimao Blue metallic and BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic are additional variants that give individual emphasis to the modern design style of the exterior.

Furthermore, additional versions of the optionally available M light alloy wheels in 20-inch format are available for the new BMW 8 Series models. Meanwhile, new 20-inch M Performance light alloy wheels are likewise offered as part of the range of Original BMW Accessories for the 8-cylinder models in the series.

Interior and equipment. Luxurious sports car ambience redefined.

In designing the interior of the BMW 8 Series models, a unique balance was achieved between driver-oriented dynamic performance and exclusive elegance. The overall ambience of the interior combines driving pleasure, modern aesthetics and individual luxury. One defining element of the interior design is its forward-facing lines. This is further accentuated by the standard Ambient Light, which stylishly illuminates the contours of the dashboard and door sills.

An M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons and shift paddles for manual gear selection of the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission now comes as standard in all the new BMW 8 Series models. In the BMW M850i xDrive Coupé, the BMW M850i xDrive Convertible and the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupé, the M leather steering wheel features a model-specific centre spoke design along with decorative stitching in the colours of BMW M GmbH. Rising towards the dashboard at the front and clearly separating the driver and front passenger areas, the wide console also helps create a strikingly sporty atmosphere.

In the BMW 8 Series Coupé – as in the BMW 8 Series Convertible – there are two rear seats, each with the distinct character of a single seat. The second row of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé not only offers particularly generous legroom: between the two outer seats with pronounced contours and integrated headrests, it also offers a third seat that can be used on short journeys and comprises a fully-fledged seat belt system. This means that the four-door luxury sports car is in fact designed as a 4+1 seater. Its standard equipment now also includes 4-zone automatic air conditioning with separate temperature and air volume control for the rear.

Multi-function seats and BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery with extended features now standard in all model variants.

The M sports package – which is standard in all models of the new BMW 8 Series – also gives the interior an aura that is geared towards focused driving pleasure. Other contributing factors in addition to the M leather steering wheel are the anthracite-coloured M roof liner, the M pedals in stainless steel, the M driver's footrest and specific floor mats. The illuminated door sill trims and the display in the instrument cluster feature the BMW M Automobile model inscription “M850i” and the M logo respectively. In conjunction with the M Sports Package Pro for the 6-cylinder models and the M Performance Package for the 8-cylinder models, the interior design is complemented with black seat belts bearing accent stripes in the colours of BMW M GmbH.

In addition, the basic equipment of the 6-cylinder model variants has been extended to include the multifunction seats previously only standard in the BMW M 850i xDrive Coupé, the BMW M 850i xDrive Convertible and the BMW M 850i xDrive Gran Coupé. The multifunction seats offer not only excellent lateral support during dynamic cornering but also a high level of long-distance comfort. Their range of functions includes a lumbar support. The headrests are visually integrated in the backrests and can be adjusted both in height and depth as required. Adjustment of the seat position, backrest width and thigh support is electrically operated. The memory function for the driver's and front passenger's seats is also a standard feature.

The multifunction seats are combined with BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery with extended features. The latter is available in a variety of colours, including particularly stylish Bicolor versions. The surfaces of the dashboard and door sills are also upholstered in leather as standard.

The galvanised surfaces of the side air vent surrounds and the accent strips in the area of the door openers are also harmoniously coordinated, allowing the door openers to be particularly stylishly integrated as closed clasps. Matching this, the controls for the electrically operated window lifts, door lock and seat memory function integrated in the door sills now also feature electroplated surfaces in all models of the BMW 8 Series.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional now with a Control Display enlarged to 12.3 inches.

The standard equipment of the new BMW 8 Series Coupé, the new BMW 8 Series Convertible and the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé includes the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. Its fully digital display network consists of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a Control Display whose screen diagonal has now increased in size from 10.25 to 12.3 inches. The touch function of the amply-sized on-board monitor enables particularly fast, convenient and intuitive operation of numerous vehicle functions.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the online-based navigation system BMW Maps, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, the BMW Head-Up Display, wireless smartphone integration via wireless LAN and a multimedia system. In addition, the standard equipment including hi-fi speaker system, telephony with wireless charging, the BMW Display Key and comfort access underscores both the luxurious and progressive character of the new BMW 8 Series models.

The choice of standard and optional systems for automated driving and parking is also extensive. The new BMW 8 Series features Driving Assistant as standard, including front collision alert, lane change warning and lane departure warning, as well as the traffic sign recognition function Speed Limit Info with No Passing Indicator. The Parking Assistant, which also comes as standard, includes a rear view camera, Active PDC and reverse assistant. Another optional extra is Driving Assistant Professional, whose range of functions also includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function plus traffic light recognition and automatic Speed Limit Assist, as well as steering and lane guidance assistance.

