NHL on TNT to Showcase Midwest Rivalry as Blackhawks Visit Red Wings, Followed by East vs. West Matchup as Avalanche Hosts Bruins – Wednesday, January 26

NHL on TNT Face-Off presented by Verizon Pregame Coverage Begins at 7:30 p.m. ET Leads into Chicago-Detroit, and later Boston-Colorado at 10 p.m.
NHL on TNT will feature a storied Midwest matchup as duo Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews lead the Chicago Blackhawks to take on Tyler Bertuzzi and the Red Wings in Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kenny Albert will provide play-by-play, along with commentary from Keith Jones.
At 10 p.m., Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins travel to face the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche in an East vs. West matchup of two of the NHL's hottest teams. Brendan Burke will provide play-by-play, along with commentary from Darren Pang and Jackie Redmond.
Coverage will begin with an abbreviated NHL on TNT Face Off Presented by Verizon pregame studio show from the state-of-the-art NHL on TNT set in Atlanta. Host Liam McHugh will be joined by three-time Stanley Cup Champion Rick Tocchet, 10-year NHL veteran Anson Carter and hockey personality and former AHL & NHL veteran Paul Bissonnette.
The NHL on TNT studio team will also provide analysis and insights between periods during the Lexus First Intermission Report and the Discover Second Intermission Report.
Live streaming coverage of all NHL on TNT games will be available via the WatchTNT app on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices and at http://www.tntdrama.com/watchtnt. Fans will be able to access the games whenever and wherever they desire by logging in with the username and password provided by their TV service provider.
Tomorrow's NHL on TNT programming schedule: 
Wednesday, January 26 (All Times ET)
7:30 p.m. – NHL on TNT Face-Off presented by Verizon (Liam McHugh, Rick Tocchet, Anson Carter & Paul Bissonnette)
7:45 p.m. – Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings (Kenny Albert & Keith Jones) 
10 p.m. – Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche (Brendan Burke, Darren Pang & Jackie Redmond) 
