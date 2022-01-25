International Olympic Committee invites the world to believe in the power of solidarity in new film

Highlighting the relationship between athletes and supporters, the emotive film demonstrates what can be achieved when we come together.
The Olympic Games are one of the most powerful symbols for unity in the world. Every two years they bring together athletes from around the world in peaceful competition, with the world watching.
Athletes are in their final preparations for the biggest sporting event of their career, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which start on 4 February. Celebrating this, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has today released a new short film highlighting the power of solidarity, which is also reflected in the amended Olympic motto: “Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together”.
The film, continuing the “Stronger Together” campaign, spotlights the unique relationship between Olympians and their supporters across the world. People watching around the globe mirror the athletes' movements, demonstrating the impact of this human connection. This display of togetherness and the belief of others power people to believe in themselves; to push through that wall, take that leap – to make the unbelievable happen. Demonstrating that through every rise, every fall, every victory, we're in it together.
“Every rise, every fall, every victory – we're in it together” is part of the IOC's “Stronger Together” campaign, which celebrates the power that believing in each other has to bring people together. It joins a story voiced by three-time Olympic medallist Lindsey Vonn, and amplifies the IOC's belief in solidarity and the power of sport and the Olympics to unite people and communities across the globe. The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 take place between 4 and 20 February.
The film is directed by Salomon Ligthelm – a self-taught filmmaker who has won awards for his work across the world – and produced for the IOC in collaboration with Uncommon Creative Studio.
Watch the film now at Olympics.com.
The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 3.4 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world
VIDEO: Every rise, every fall, every victory - we're in it together
